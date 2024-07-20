In short Simplifying... In short Cats, notorious for swiping random items like socks and toys, may be doing so for reasons such as seeking attention, wanting to play, or extending their hunting behavior, according to scientists.

Experts suggest ignoring the cat when it brings an item home and discarding it when the cat loses interest, as paying attention might reinforce the behavior.

So, next time your feline friend brings home a 'gift', remember it's just their quirky way of interacting with you.

The curious behavior of cats is under investigation

Why do cats steal random stuff? Scientists take a look

By Akash Pandey 05:34 pm Jul 20, 202405:34 pm

What's the story Scientists are now investigating a globally observed but unstudied behavior of cats - their propensity to 'steal' random objects. Biologist Auke-Florian Hiemstra from the Naturalis Biodiversity Center, expressed his interest in understanding this peculiar feline conduct, stating, "We are not sure why cats behave like this." The recent case of a mother cat and her two offspring in Frigiliana, Spain, who have been pilfering items from their neighborhood has sparked researchers' curiosity.

Feline thieves

Spanish cats' kleptomania sparks global interest

The Spanish cats, under the care of their keeper Rachel Womack, have been swiping items like socks, underpants, gloves, and even a baby's cardigan from their neighborhood. Womack faces the daunting task of returning over 100 stolen items each month. This behavior isn't exclusive to these Spanish felines; similar instances have been reported in UK and California. Charlie, a rescue cat from Bristol, was named the most prolific cat burglar after bringing home plastic toys and cutlery among other things.

Feline theories

Theories emerge to explain unusual behavior of cats

Hiemstra along with Dr. Claudia Vinke from Utrecht University have proposed several theories to explain this peculiar behavior. They suggest that cats could be seeking attention, wanting to play, extending their foraging and hunting behavior, or trying to remove particularly smelly items from their territory. "When you pay attention to the cat, you are reinforcing the behavior," Vinke says. Dennis Turner, a private faculty member from the University of Zurich also believes attention is key among other factors.

Handling tactics

Expert recommends some ways to handle it

Turner recommends ignoring the cat when it brings an item home and discarding it when the cat loses interest. Daniel Mills, a professor of veterinary behavioral medicine at the University of Lincoln, suggests that simple stimuli might trigger hunting behavior in cats. "Something blowing in the wind might trigger hunting behavior. Having 'caught' some weird items, cats may well decide to bring them back," he says.