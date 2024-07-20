Why do cats steal random stuff? Scientists take a look
Scientists are now investigating a globally observed but unstudied behavior of cats - their propensity to 'steal' random objects. Biologist Auke-Florian Hiemstra from the Naturalis Biodiversity Center, expressed his interest in understanding this peculiar feline conduct, stating, "We are not sure why cats behave like this." The recent case of a mother cat and her two offspring in Frigiliana, Spain, who have been pilfering items from their neighborhood has sparked researchers' curiosity.
Spanish cats' kleptomania sparks global interest
The Spanish cats, under the care of their keeper Rachel Womack, have been swiping items like socks, underpants, gloves, and even a baby's cardigan from their neighborhood. Womack faces the daunting task of returning over 100 stolen items each month. This behavior isn't exclusive to these Spanish felines; similar instances have been reported in UK and California. Charlie, a rescue cat from Bristol, was named the most prolific cat burglar after bringing home plastic toys and cutlery among other things.
Theories emerge to explain unusual behavior of cats
Hiemstra along with Dr. Claudia Vinke from Utrecht University have proposed several theories to explain this peculiar behavior. They suggest that cats could be seeking attention, wanting to play, extending their foraging and hunting behavior, or trying to remove particularly smelly items from their territory. "When you pay attention to the cat, you are reinforcing the behavior," Vinke says. Dennis Turner, a private faculty member from the University of Zurich also believes attention is key among other factors.
Expert recommends some ways to handle it
Turner recommends ignoring the cat when it brings an item home and discarding it when the cat loses interest. Daniel Mills, a professor of veterinary behavioral medicine at the University of Lincoln, suggests that simple stimuli might trigger hunting behavior in cats. "Something blowing in the wind might trigger hunting behavior. Having 'caught' some weird items, cats may well decide to bring them back," he says.