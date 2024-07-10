In brief Simplifying... In brief A Spanish court has sentenced 15 schoolchildren who used AI to create and distribute explicit images of their classmates, causing severe anxiety among the victims.

Spain court sentences 15 schoolchildren over classmates' AI-generated naked images

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:00 pm Jul 10, 202404:00 pm

What's the story In a landmark case, a court in Almendralejo, south-west Spain, has sentenced 15 schoolchildren to a year's probation for creating and distributing artificial intelligence (AI)-generated explicit images of their female classmates. The manipulated photos were shared on WhatsApp groups, causing nationwide debate about the harmful use of deepfake technology. The youth court in Badajoz convicted the minors on 20 counts each of creating child abuse images and offenses against their victims' moral integrity.

Impact

Deepfake abuse sparks nationwide debate

The distribution of the manipulated images, which began in July, led to severe anxiety among the victims. One mother told Reuters that many girls were "completely terrified and had tremendous anxiety attacks because they were suffering this in silence." The court's sentence included mandatory classes on gender equality awareness and responsible use of technology for each defendant. The case has prompted a broader discussion about the need for proper sex education in schools.

Reaction

Deepfake technology misuse shocks parents

The mother of one victim expressed her shock to The Guardian, stating, "It's a shock when you see it. The image is completely realistic...If I didn't know my daughter's body, I would have thought that image was real." Police identified several teenagers aged between 13 and 15 as being responsible for generating and sharing these images. Under Spanish law, minors under 14 cannot be charged but their cases are sent to child protection services for possible rehabilitation courses.

Education

Case highlights need for equality education

The Malvaluna Association, representing the affected families, emphasized the implications of this case for wider Spanish society. The association told ElDiario.es that these events should prompt reflection on "the need to educate people about equality between men and women." They stressed the importance of proper sex education in schools to prevent children from learning about sex from pornography, which they claim "generates more sexism and violence."