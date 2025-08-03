LOADING...
The incident occurred on July 26

Watch: Army officer's 'murderous assault' of SpiceJet staff over luggage

By Snehil Singh
Aug 03, 2025
06:22 pm
What's the story

An Indian Army officer has been accused of a "murderous assault" on four SpiceJet employees at Srinagar Airport. The airline said the employees sustained "grievous injuries," including a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries. The incident occurred on July 26 when the officer attempted to board flight SG-386 to Delhi with two pieces of cabin baggage weighing 16kg, exceeding the 7kg limit.

Baggage dispute

Airline's version of incident

When the SpiceJet staff asked him to pay for the excess baggage, he refused and tried to force his way into the aerobridge. He was then escorted back by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel but became aggressive at the gate. The airline said he then assaulted four staff members with punches and kicks, using a queue stand as a weapon.

Legal action

One employee hospitalized, another bleeding from mouth

A video of the incident shows the officer attacking a SpiceJet staff member with an object in hand. Despite CISF intervention, he continued his assault until he was restrained. One employee fainted on the floor while another suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after being kicked in the jaw. The injured employees were hospitalized for their grievous injuries.

Airline response

SpiceJet files FIR, places officer on no-fly list

SpiceJet has filed an FIR with local police and submitted CCTV footage of the incident. The airline is also in the process of placing the officer on its no-fly list. SpiceJet has informed the Civil Aviation Ministry about this "murderous assault" and sought action against him. "SpiceJet strongly condemns any act of violence against its employees and will pursue this matter to its fullest legal and regulatory conclusion," said an airline statement.

Security response

CISF assures action, Directorate General of Civil Aviation rules apply

The CISF said it intervened promptly and managed the situation without disrupting flight operations. It assured that necessary action would be taken against the officer involved. According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules, this incident falls under Level 2 (physical abuse) and possibly Level 3 (life-threatening behavior). This could lead to a flying ban of up to six months for Level 2 offenses or two years or more without limit for Level 3 offenses.