Watch: Army officer's 'murderous assault' of SpiceJet staff over luggage
What's the story
An Indian Army officer has been accused of a "murderous assault" on four SpiceJet employees at Srinagar Airport. The airline said the employees sustained "grievous injuries," including a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries. The incident occurred on July 26 when the officer attempted to board flight SG-386 to Delhi with two pieces of cabin baggage weighing 16kg, exceeding the 7kg limit.
Baggage dispute
Airline's version of incident
When the SpiceJet staff asked him to pay for the excess baggage, he refused and tried to force his way into the aerobridge. He was then escorted back by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel but became aggressive at the gate. The airline said he then assaulted four staff members with punches and kicks, using a queue stand as a weapon.
Legal action
One employee hospitalized, another bleeding from mouth
A video of the incident shows the officer attacking a SpiceJet staff member with an object in hand. Despite CISF intervention, he continued his assault until he was restrained. One employee fainted on the floor while another suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after being kicked in the jaw. The injured employees were hospitalized for their grievous injuries.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Spicejet says the man in orange (an Army officer) has been booked for this “murderous assault” on its staff at Srinagar airport over payment for excess cabin baggage. Airline says spinal fracture and broken jaw among the injuries. Probe underway. pic.twitter.com/g2QmIPU7eJ— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 3, 2025
Airline response
SpiceJet files FIR, places officer on no-fly list
SpiceJet has filed an FIR with local police and submitted CCTV footage of the incident. The airline is also in the process of placing the officer on its no-fly list. SpiceJet has informed the Civil Aviation Ministry about this "murderous assault" and sought action against him. "SpiceJet strongly condemns any act of violence against its employees and will pursue this matter to its fullest legal and regulatory conclusion," said an airline statement.
Security response
CISF assures action, Directorate General of Civil Aviation rules apply
The CISF said it intervened promptly and managed the situation without disrupting flight operations. It assured that necessary action would be taken against the officer involved. According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules, this incident falls under Level 2 (physical abuse) and possibly Level 3 (life-threatening behavior). This could lead to a flying ban of up to six months for Level 2 offenses or two years or more without limit for Level 3 offenses.