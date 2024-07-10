In brief Simplifying... In brief For the first time, Buckingham Palace's East Wing, known for its iconic balcony and Paddington Bear's tea meeting, is open to the public.

Buckingham Palace opens private rooms to public

Buckingham Palace opens East Wing to public for first time

By Chanshimla Varah 03:45 pm Jul 10, 202403:45 pm

What's the story For the first time in 175 years, Buckingham Palace is offering exclusive tours of its previously private rooms in the newly renovated East Wing. The East Wing encompasses the historic building's front façade and the famed central balcony, where the Monarch and members of the Royal Family have gathered since 1851 for public appearances. The tours will be conducted daily at a cost of £75 per adult between July 15 and August 31.

Royal decor

East Wing's decor reflects Queen Victoria's influence

The room behind Buckingham Palace's famous balcony is known for the setting of Paddington Bear's tea meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth during Jubilee celebrations. Built 175 years ago, the rooms' decor features dragon motifs on porcelain, cabinets, nine-tier hexagonal pagodas, ornate gilded curtain poles, fireplaces and ceilings. These elements were incorporated by Queen Victoria in 1850 when she sold off George IV's Royal Pavilion in Brighton to build the east wing for her growing family.

Unique artifacts

Tour highlights include chandelier, wall hangings

The tour of the east wing includes several highlights such as a newly restored glass chandelier shaped like a lotus flower and two Chinese 18th-century Imperial Silk wall hangings in the Centre Room. These artifacts were presented to Queen Victoria by Guangxu, the emperor of China, on her diamond jubilee in 1897. The Yellow Drawing Room, used for royal audiences and receptions, features hand-painted Chinese wallpaper depicting trees and birds.

Artistic treasures

Principal corridor houses royal paintings, cabinets

The Principal Corridor, spanning the entire width of the palace, is adorned with royal paintings including Gainsboroughs and Russian works gifted to Victoria by Emperor Nicholas I. It also houses a large work by William Powell Frith. The corridor features ebonised cabinets of English craftsmanship incorporating Japanese panels and a richly decorated cylinder bureau from France.

Restoration work

Palace's reservicing program restores East Wing

The palace's £370 million 10-year reservicing program involved the removal of about 3,500 objects from the east wing for essential rewiring and plumbing work. Now restored, visitors can enjoy views of the Victoria memorial down the Mall through net drapes. The program is being funded via a temporary uplift in the Sovereign Grant, with the treasury previously approving funding of £369 million to deliver it.