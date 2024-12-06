Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh has reportedly deployed drones near its border with India, prompting heightened surveillance and potential countermeasures from the Indian armed forces.

This comes amid rising diplomatic tensions between the two nations, following a protest at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura, India, which led to the temporary closure of Bangladesh's visa office there.

India has since expressed regret over the incident and pledged to enhance security at Bangladeshi diplomatic missions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The drones are being used for ISR missions

Bangladesh deploys killer drones near border, India on alert: Reports

By Chanshimla Varah 12:31 pm Dec 06, 202412:31 pm

What's the story Bangladesh has reportedly stationed Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones close to its border with India. The development comes on the heels of intelligence reports of a surge in terrorist activity in the region after Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government fell. According to a Navbharat Times report, the drones are being deployed along the border with West Bengal. The Bayraktar TB2 drones are operated by Bangladesh's 67th Army for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, India Today reported, citing sources.

Border vigilance

India responds to Bangladesh's drone deployment

In light of this development, India has stepped up surveillance along its border with Bangladesh. The Indian armed forces are on high alert and are contemplating deploying their own drones like the Heron TP. "We are monitoring the situation closely and will take countermeasures as necessary to ensure the safety and security of our borders," a senior defense official told India Today.

Diplomatic strain

Diplomatic tensions rise following High Commission incident

Separately, tensions between India and Bangladesh have also escalated after an incident at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura. Bangladesh shut its visa office in Tripura after a security incident involving a protest against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Protesters stormed the premises of the High Commission, leading Dhaka to summon India's envoy to discuss security concerns this week.

Security assurance

India expresses regret, commits to enhanced security

Bangladesh alleged that local police remained inactive during the protest, leaving mission staff feeling insecure. India expressed regret over the incident and promised to enhance security at Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in India. Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma stressed the importance of maintaining positive relations between the two countries, saying, "We (India) always want to build a positive, stable and constructive relationship."