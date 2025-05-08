What's the story

Netflix has unveiled a new generative AI-powered search tool.

The innovative feature uses OpenAI's ChatGPT to provide users with a conversational content discovery experience.

The feature lets subscribers articulate their preferences in natural language phrases like "I want something funny and upbeat" or more elaborate requests like "I want something scary, but not too scary, and maybe a little bit funny, but not haha funny."

Netflix also plans to use generative AI for updating title cards in subscribers' preferred languages.