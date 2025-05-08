Netflix's ChatGPT-powered tool will help you find your next watch
What's the story
Netflix has unveiled a new generative AI-powered search tool.
The innovative feature uses OpenAI's ChatGPT to provide users with a conversational content discovery experience.
The feature lets subscribers articulate their preferences in natural language phrases like "I want something funny and upbeat" or more elaborate requests like "I want something scary, but not too scary, and maybe a little bit funny, but not haha funny."
Netflix also plans to use generative AI for updating title cards in subscribers' preferred languages.
Rollout plan
iOS users to have first access this week
Netflix's new AI-driven search feature will be rolled out this week as an opt-in beta for iOS users.
Interestingly, some subscribers in Australia and New Zealand have already gotten early access to it, Bloomberg reported last month.
This rollout plan could be seen as part of Netflix's strategy to enhance user experience through innovative technology, utilizing ChatGPT for a conversational search experience.
Market trends
Competitors also exploring generative AI for search
Netflix's move to integrate generative AI into its search tool follows a wider industry trend.
Competitors such as Amazon are also experimenting with the tech, offering an AI voice search experience on Fire TVs that answers open-ended questions about TV shows and movies.
Tubi's ChatGPT-powered search tool also suggested movies based on specific user requests. However, Tubi later discontinued the feature, likely due to low adoption rates.
Netflix's tool specifically uses ChatGPT for its conversational search experience.
Mobile feed
Netflix tries short videos with new vertical feed for mobile
Netflix is also rolling out a vertical video feed tailored for mobile users, marking its entry into short-form content.
Unlike random clips, this feed pulls personalized snippets from each viewer's "Today's Top Picks for You." Users can instantly play, save, or share content.
The feature aims to boost engagement by surfacing relevant titles and encouraging full views.
It will launch globally in the coming weeks on iOS and Android, appearing as a new tab on the Netflix app's homepage.