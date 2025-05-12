What does Jackie Chan think of CGI in Hollywood stunts?
What's the story
The legendary actor and martial artist Jackie Chan recently opened up on the changing landscape of Hollywood stunts in an interview with Haute Living.
He observed a major transition from traditional stunt work to CGI and wirework.
The Rush Hour star said, "In the old days, the only [choice we had] was to be there and jump; that's it." He worried that this transition has made action scenes less real.
CGI impact
Chan highlighted the 'double-edged sword' of CGI
Chan called the modern trend of employing technology in stunts a "double-edged sword."
He said, "On one hand, actors become more and more capable of doing impossible stunts with the help of technology, and yet, on the other hand, the concept of danger and limit gets blurred and the audience is numb [to it]."
Nevertheless, Chan doesn't support dangerous stunts like what he did in the past.
Stunt dedication
Chan's commitment to performing his own stunts
At 71, Chan is still hellbent on doing his own stunts, a habit he's stuck to for his 64-year-long career.
He said, "Of course, I always do my own stunts. It's who I am... And to be honest, when you've done it for 64 years straight, there's no physical preparation anymore. Everything is in your heart and soul; it is muscle memory."
Chan's next is Karate Kid: Legends, where he'll reprise Mr. Han from Karate Kid (2010).