What 'The Office' stars really did between takes
What's the story
Between takes, cast members of the beloved sitcom The Office, which aired from 2005 to 2013, were up to some pretty mundane things.
Recently, Leslie David Baker, Oscar Nunez, Angela Kinsey, Ellie Kemper, Creed Bratton, Brian Baumgartner, and Kate Flannery opened up about their secret activities while filming, in an interview with Today.
"The thing about our show that is so special, I think for all of us, is that none of us were famous when we started," Flannery shared.
Desk activities
Some cast members even found their houses during filming
Flannery, 60, revealed that she used her time between takes to do her taxes.
"Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) did her taxes. I did my taxes. We found my house, her house," Baker, 67, added.
However, not all cast members shared the same approach. Nunez, 66, humorously confessed, "Call me crazy, but I was learning my lines and concentrating on my craft."
Enduring success
'The Office' remains a cultural phenomenon; spinoff is coming
The Office, which also featured Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, Jenna Fischer, and Rainn Wilson, has continued to be a cultural phenomenon long after its original run.
In 2024, Peacock announced the development of a spinoff comedy of The Office. The project will be led by Greg Daniels, who adapted the original series, and Michael Koman, co-creator of Nathan for You.
Carell, 62, has confirmed that he will not be returning.