What's the story

Between takes, cast members of the beloved sitcom The Office, which aired from 2005 to 2013, were up to some pretty mundane things.

Recently, Leslie David Baker, Oscar Nunez, Angela Kinsey, Ellie Kemper, Creed Bratton, Brian Baumgartner, and Kate Flannery opened up about their secret activities while filming, in an interview with Today.

"The thing about our show that is so special, I think for all of us, is that none of us were famous when we started," Flannery shared.