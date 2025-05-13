Anupam Kher's first look as Col. Raina in 'Tanvi' revealed
Renowned actor Anupam Kher has unveiled his first look as Col. Pratap Raina in the much-anticipated film Tanvi The Great. The film, which Kher also directs, is in post-production.
Famous for his varied roles in Indian and foreign movies, Kher claimed his character will "make you laugh, and cry at times."
This will be Kher's second directorial venture after Om Jai Jagadish in 2002.
Kher praised his team for their support
Despite the difficulty of directing and acting at the same time, Kher was thankful to his talented cast and technical crew. He said that their expertise made his job a lot easier.
The film Tanvi The Great is a story of loss, perseverance, and transformation, and Kher's character, Col. Raina, takes the emotional journey affected by all these.
Tanvi The Great will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025's Marche du Film (Cannes Film Market).
Star-studded cast and Oscar-winning composer onboard
Tanvi The Great features a star-studded cast, including the likes of Iain Glen, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Shubhangi.
Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, who composed the music for RRR, has scored the film.
The film is a joint production of Anupam Kher Studios, NFDC, and Lower Middle Class Corporation.
While the exact release date for Tanvi The Great remains undisclosed, the film is already being marketed as a must-see due to its impressive cast.