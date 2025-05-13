What's the story

Renowned actor Anupam Kher has unveiled his first look as Col. Pratap Raina in the much-anticipated film Tanvi The Great. The film, which Kher also directs, is in post-production.

Famous for his varied roles in Indian and foreign movies, Kher claimed his character will "make you laugh, and cry at times."

This will be Kher's second directorial venture after Om Jai Jagadish in 2002.