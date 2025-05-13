What's the story

Bhushan Kumar, the head honcho of T-Series, will be presenting the upcoming mythological film Jai Hanuman from Mythri Movie Makers.

The film, directed by Prasanth Varma, stars National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman. This will be Shetty's first appearance in such a grand role.

The project is being bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers.