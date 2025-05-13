T-Series's Bhushan Kumar to present 'Jai Hanuman' starring Rishab Shetty
What's the story
Bhushan Kumar, the head honcho of T-Series, will be presenting the upcoming mythological film Jai Hanuman from Mythri Movie Makers.
The film, directed by Prasanth Varma, stars National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman. This will be Shetty's first appearance in such a grand role.
The project is being bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers.
Film details
'Jai Hanuman' to showcase faith and advanced filmmaking
Jai Hanuman is expected to be a celebration of faith and storytelling, with the best production values and cutting-edge technology.
Kumar said in a media statement that he was excited to be collaborating on the project, "With Jai Hanuman, we are stepping further into culturally rooted storytelling."
"Collaborating with Mythri Movie Makers, we are thrilled to introduce a film that's a celebration of Indian cinema."
"Our long-standing partnership with them and Shetty's performance make the journey even more special."
Production update
'Jai Hanuman' production to commence soon
Director Varma called Jai Hanuman a "dream project that combines mythology with modern filmmaking techniques."
The production of Jai Hanuman will commence soon. The film will honor one of the most beloved icons of Indian mythology.
T-Series, under Kumar's headship, has been at the forefront of making devotional songs, including India's most-watched Hanuman Chalisa video on YouTube with over five billion views.