Famed screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar recently disclosed he bought a 4,000 sq ft bungalow at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai in the 1970s.

The property, bought with his savings, cost him only ₹5 lakh.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Akhtar humorously answered a question about being the first person to buy a bungalow with just words, saying, "I don't know. I have no idea. I'll have to go to everyone's house to find out."