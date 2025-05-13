When Javed Akhtar bought lavish Bandra bungalow for just ₹5L
Famed screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar recently disclosed he bought a 4,000 sq ft bungalow at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai in the 1970s.
The property, bought with his savings, cost him only ₹5 lakh.
Speaking to Mid-Day, Akhtar humorously answered a question about being the first person to buy a bungalow with just words, saying, "I don't know. I have no idea. I'll have to go to everyone's house to find out."
Gulzar's income
Akhtar discussed contemporary Gulzar's earnings
Akhtar also spoke about his contemporary, Gulzar, who has a bungalow named Boskyana at Pali Hill, Bandra.
He noted that Gulzar earned from poetry, screenwriting, but also direction, and had "a successful star wife."
Akhtar was referring to Rakhee, a popular lead actor in the 1960s and '70s.
The bungalow is named after their daughter Meghna Gulzar's nickname, Bosky.
Ludhianvi's property
Akhtar shared insights on Sahir Ludhianvi's real estate dealings
Akhtar gave glimpses of legendary poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi's real estate transactions.
Ludhianvi was offered land by BR Chopra in return for his songs for a film. "Ultimately, he made a building in Juhu, bang opposite Sun-N-Sand (hotel), Parchhaiyan, where he had two floors upstairs," Akhtar said.
He also spoke about actor Balraj Sahni's bungalow, which was made in return for his acting fee, and is now in shambles.
Career and properties
Akhtar's current properties and career highlights
Akhtar owns three properties in Maharashtra - a bungalow at Bandra Bandstand, a sea-facing bungalow in Juhu, and a farmhouse in Khandala.
The legendary screenwriter was half of the formidable screenwriting duo Salim-Javed in the '70s and '80s, co-writing scripts for iconic films like Zanjeer, Sholay, and Deewaar.
After splitting with Salim Khan in the early '80s, Akhtar started writing scripts on his own and still writes songs and dialogues for films.