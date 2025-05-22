Novels that inspired 'Game of Thrones' might get film franchise
What's the story
Dimitri Rassam, a French film producer, is developing an ambitious medieval film saga based on The Accursed Kings, the French novel series that inspired George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones.
Rassam, son of Bond girl Carole Bouquet and French film producer Jean-Pierre Rassam, has lived cinema since birth. His godfather is celebrated filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.
Last year, Rassam's The Count of Monte Cristo emerged as one of France's top-grossing films.
Global appeal
Rassam's ambitious plans for a global audience
Now, Rassam is entering the world of global blockbusters, the French way. His next big project is a costly medieval saga based on The Accursed Kings.
The films will be shot in English with an all-star international cast to appeal to a global audience.
This venture is one of the riskiest movie projects out of France since Luc Besson's €197 million (US$222 million) sci-fi flop Valerian in 2017.
Plot details
What is 'The Accursed Kings' about?
The Accursed Kings is a series of historical novels written by Maurice Druon. It tells the story of the downfall of the last Capetian king, Philip IV of France, and his progeny.
The series is inspired by the history of the French monarchy and the Hundred Years War. It consists of seven novels, published between 1955-77.
The first novel in the series was adapted into a 2005 French miniseries.