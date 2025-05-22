What's the story

Dimitri Rassam, a French film producer, is developing an ambitious medieval film saga based on The Accursed Kings, the French novel series that inspired George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones.

Rassam, son of Bond girl Carole Bouquet and French film producer Jean-Pierre Rassam, has lived cinema since birth. His godfather is celebrated filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.

Last year, Rassam's The Count of Monte Cristo emerged as one of France's top-grossing films.