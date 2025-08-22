Veteran Punjabi actor-comedian Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65

Jaswinder Bhalla, a well-known Punjabi actor and comedian, has died at 65. He passed away on Friday around 4:00am at Fortis Hospital in Mohali . Renowned for his comic performances in numerous Punjabi films, Bhalla's last rites are scheduled for Saturday at Balongi, with fellow industry colleagues expected to be present.

Career progression Bhalla's journey from stage to silver screen Bhalla began his career with stage performances and comedy albums during the late 1980s and early 1990s. He later shifted to films, earning recognition for his supporting comic roles. Some of his notable movies include Carry On Jatta (2012) and Carry On Jatta 2 (2018), Mr & Mrs 420 (2014), Yaar Anmulle (2011), and Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin (2014).

Signature role His memorable roles and catchphrases Bhalla's portrayal of Advocate Dhillon in the Carry On Jatta series made him a household name. He was also known for his unique catchphrases that he used for his characters, making even small roles memorable for the audience. His last film appearance was in Shinda Shinda No Papa (2024), which starred Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan in lead roles.