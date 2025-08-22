Veteran Punjabi actor-comedian Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65
What's the story
Jaswinder Bhalla, a well-known Punjabi actor and comedian, has died at 65. He passed away on Friday around 4:00am at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. Renowned for his comic performances in numerous Punjabi films, Bhalla's last rites are scheduled for Saturday at Balongi, with fellow industry colleagues expected to be present.
Career progression
Bhalla's journey from stage to silver screen
Bhalla began his career with stage performances and comedy albums during the late 1980s and early 1990s. He later shifted to films, earning recognition for his supporting comic roles. Some of his notable movies include Carry On Jatta (2012) and Carry On Jatta 2 (2018), Mr & Mrs 420 (2014), Yaar Anmulle (2011), and Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin (2014).
Signature role
His memorable roles and catchphrases
Bhalla's portrayal of Advocate Dhillon in the Carry On Jatta series made him a household name. He was also known for his unique catchphrases that he used for his characters, making even small roles memorable for the audience. His last film appearance was in Shinda Shinda No Papa (2024), which starred Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan in lead roles.
Family details
Bhalla's son, Pukhraj, follows in his footsteps
Bhalla was married to Paramjit Kaur Bhalla, who worked as a fine arts teacher in Chandigarh. The couple had a son, Pukhraj Bhalla, who is also an actor. Pukhraj initially pursued engineering before following his father's footsteps into acting. He first appeared in music videos in the 2000s and has since appeared in several films. Both father and son shared screen space in the 2013 film Stupid 7.