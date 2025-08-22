Rupali Ganguly reacts to Supreme Court's new stray dog order
TV actor Rupali Ganguly is happy about the Supreme Court's fresh order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.
Instead of moving all strays to shelters, the court now says they should be sterilized and released.
Announced today (August 22, 2025), this update comes after lots of pushback against the old rule that required relocating every stray.
What was the earlier order, and why was it controversial?
The earlier court order wanted all stray dogs captured and sent to shelters, but animal lovers and activists called it cruel and unnecessary.
After public outcry, the Supreme Court changed its stance—now only aggressive or rabid dogs will be relocated, while others can stay in their neighborhoods after sterilization.
Her thoughts on street dogs
Ganguly has always spoken up for street dogs. She called the first relocation order "exile, not kindness," saying strays are part of our culture and help keep communities safe.
She's been vocal about letting them live where they belong, as long as they're vaccinated and cared for.