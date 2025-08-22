Rupali Ganguly reacts to Supreme Court's new stray dog order Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

TV actor Rupali Ganguly is happy about the Supreme Court's fresh order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.

Instead of moving all strays to shelters, the court now says they should be sterilized and released.

Announced today (August 22, 2025), this update comes after lots of pushback against the old rule that required relocating every stray.