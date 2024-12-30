Summarize Simplifying... In short The new series 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' presents an alternate timeline where Peter Parker, voiced by Hudson Thomas, is mentored by Oscorp's Norman Osborn, rather than Tony Stark.

The series, premiering on Disney+ from January 29, features Spider-Man battling lesser-known villains in a homemade costume, before upgrading to an Oscorp-designed suit.

The voice cast includes Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox, with Jeff Trammell as head writer.

'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' to premiere on Disney+

Meet Peter Parker's new mentor in 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:31 am Dec 30, 202410:31 am

What's the story Disney+ has released the official trailer for Marvel Animation's upcoming series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The show is touted as "an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character's early comic book roots." The trailer opens with the iconic theme song from the 1967 cartoon series and takes us through Peter Parker's life.

Parker's journey and unexpected mentorship

The trailer highlights Parker, voiced by What If...?'s Hudson Thomas, going about his daily life. From waking up late for school to getting hit by a car, the character is shown to be a bit clumsy. The story takes an unexpected turn when Parker teams up with Oscorp head Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo), aka the Green Goblin. This is a departure from MCU live-action movies where Tony Stark/Iron Man mentors Peter.

This time, Spider-Man faces off against lesser-known villains

Initially introduced as a prequel to the MCU Spider-Man films featuring Tom Holland, the series now explores an alternate timeline where the young Spider-Man is guided by Osborn. In the trailer, Spider-Man dons a homemade costume (similar to the one from 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming) and faces off against lesser-known villains like the Scorcher and Speed Demon. Eventually, he receives an Oscorp-designed Spider-suit, inspired by the Fantastic Four's Future Foundation outfit.

Did you miss the trailer? Watch here

'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' premiere details

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will start streaming on Disney+ from January 29. The voice cast also features Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox. Jeff Trammell is the head writer while Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. The show is executive-produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Jeff Trammell.