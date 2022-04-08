Entertainment

First comic book featuring Captain America auctioned off, fetches $3.1M!

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 08, 2022, 05:41 pm 2 min read

The cover of 'Captain America Comics No. 1'

The debut comics featuring Steve Rogers aka Captain America has fetched a stunning $3.1 million (Rs. 23.62 crore) at a recently held auction. This is close to what Amazing Fantasy No. 15 and Action Comics got when they were sold. While Amazing Fantasy No. 15, which introduces Spider-Man, was sold for $3.6 million, Action Comics (Superman's debut) got a price tag of $3.2 million.

Context Why does this story matter?

Titled Captain America Comics No. 1, it was released in December 1941 and had one of the comic medium's iconic covers: Rogers throwing a punch at Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

This was significant because just nine months later, the World War II started following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

The issue was drawn and written by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.

Information It marked debut of Cap's friend, too

The punchline on the cover of the comic book read, "Smashing thru, Captain America came face to face with Hitler," along with the illustration. Apart from Cap, the cover also had the first-ever appearance of Captain America's ally and best friend Bucky Barnes, who goes onto become the Winter Soldier. Notably, Captain America Comics No. 1 was sold at Heritage Auctions' comic-comic arts event.

Others Other comics that fetched substantial amounts

Interestingly, Certified Guaranty Company, a service provider that checks the condition of rare comic books, gave the 81-year-old issue a 9.4 — a near-mint condition grade! Reports said, there is a 9.8-graded version of the comic that hasn't been auctioned yet. Meanwhile, Amazing Fantasy No. 15, a 9.6-graded copy, is the most expensive comic book to be sold. Action Comics was the first record-holder.

Projects All about Captain America's MCU entry and rest

Captain America made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger. Eventually, he appeared in all Avengers movies and Captain America: Civil War, among others. There is a Captain America 4 movie that is being worked, which has Anthony Mackie is the lead. It is being scripted by Malcolm Spellman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).