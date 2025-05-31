What's the story

Bollywood actor Lara Dutta's father, LK Dutta, who was a retired Wing Commander in the Air Force, has passed away.

On Saturday, the actor attended his funeral with her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi.

The cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Just a few days ago, the actor had shared glimpses from her father's birthday celebrations on social media.

May he rest in peace.