Lara Dutta's father, retired Wing Commander LK Dutta, dies
What's the story
Bollywood actor Lara Dutta's father, LK Dutta, who was a retired Wing Commander in the Air Force, has passed away.
On Saturday, the actor attended his funeral with her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi.
The cause of death has not been revealed yet.
Just a few days ago, the actor had shared glimpses from her father's birthday celebrations on social media.
May he rest in peace.
Post
'How fleeting life is...': Lara's recent post on her father
Dutta posted on Instagram on May 13, "Yesterday was a day of roller coaster emotions..... the 12th of May........ a significant day in my life! Not just my Dad's birthday, but also the day I won Miss Universe 25 years ago!"
"Time certainly flies!!! Marked the day yesterday with a puja to celebrate my father's life...... knowing full well how fleeting and fragile life is, it's important to acknowledge and be grateful for the gifts the universe bestows upon us."
Career update
Dutta's upcoming projects: 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Ramayana'
On the work front, Dutta is set to star in the much-awaited drama Welcome to the Jungle. The film will see her reunite with Akshay Kumar after their 2021 film Bell Bottom.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, it features an ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor among others.
She is also a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.