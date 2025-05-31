Leave Bollywood if you want: 'Chhaava' director's dig at Kashyap
What's the story
Laxman Utekar, the director of Chhaava, has responded to Anurag Kashyap's recent comments about leaving Bollywood due to its toxic environment and repetitive storytelling.
Speaking on Mama's Couch, Utekar said that nobody is forcing Kashyap to stay in the industry if he's unhappy with it.
He also criticized the filmmaker's view of audience sensibilities, saying filmmakers should adapt to changing tastes.
Director's response
Utekar's advice to Kashyap: 'Chale jao..'
Utekar said, "Chale jao chod kar, beshak chale jao, koi zabadasti nahi kar raha hai. See, ye industry aisi hai ki you have to be mentally and creatively happy."
"Agar aapka mann nahi hai yahan rehneka toh aap great film kaise banaoge? Aap chale jao, isse acha."
He also disagreed with Kashyap's claim that audiences lack the sensibility to accept his films.
"Unki sensibility nahi hai audience ka taste accept karne ki."
Box office defense
Utekar defended Bollywood's box office performance
Utekar further defended Bollywood's box office performance, citing films like Baahubali, RRR, and Pushpa.
"Aaj ₹700-800 crore tak business kar rahi hai films... how can you say cinema is dying? Aap collection toh dekho Baahubali ka, RRR ka, Pushpa ka—₹1200 crore takka collection tha."
"Ya phir in fact Chhaava ka. Sensibility aapki change honi chahiye kyunki aap wahin par aatke huye ho."
Filmmaker's evolution
Utekar emphasized filmmakers need to evolve with changing audience tastes
Utekar stressed that filmmakers need to keep up with the changing tastes of audiences.
"Aaj audience ke paas apne phone mein duniya bharka cinema hai. They are more updated than you. They know what to watch and what not to."
"And after every three years, cinema is changing. Cinematography is changing, editing is changing, storytelling, costume... everything is changing."
Criticism
Utekar criticized filmmakers for being out of touch
Utekar also took a dig at filmmakers who he thinks are out of touch with the realities of their audience.
He said, "Unko pata hi nahi hai logon ko kya dekhna hai... kyunki woh rehte hai aise Juhu-Bandra jaise posh areas mein."
"Wahan rehna bura nahi hai, main bhi chahta hoon wahan rahun. Inn logon ka holiday hota hai London, New York, Dubai mein... unko Bandra ke aage Parel, Thane, Chembur jaise areas pata hi nahi."