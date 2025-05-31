What's the story

Laxman Utekar, the director of Chhaava, has responded to Anurag Kashyap's recent comments about leaving Bollywood due to its toxic environment and repetitive storytelling.

Speaking on Mama's Couch, Utekar said that nobody is forcing Kashyap to stay in the industry if he's unhappy with it.

He also criticized the filmmaker's view of audience sensibilities, saying filmmakers should adapt to changing tastes.