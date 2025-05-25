What's the story

Actor Varun Dhawan and producer Dinesh Vijan are said to be in talks for a one-of-a-kind mytho-horror film, as per Pinkvilla.

The collaboration is expected to happen before Bhediya 2, which has been slightly delayed.

"Before Bhediya 2, the duo are in talks to team up for a one-of-its kind mytho-horror film, which will also have shades of comedy in the narrative," a source told the outlet.