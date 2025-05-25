Varun-Dinesh Vijan may reunite for mytho-horror drama: What to expect
What's the story
Actor Varun Dhawan and producer Dinesh Vijan are said to be in talks for a one-of-a-kind mytho-horror film, as per Pinkvilla.
The collaboration is expected to happen before Bhediya 2, which has been slightly delayed.
"Before Bhediya 2, the duo are in talks to team up for a one-of-its kind mytho-horror film, which will also have shades of comedy in the narrative," a source told the outlet.
Additional discussions
Other projects under consideration by Dhawan-Vijan
Apart from this unnamed film, Dhawan and Vijan are also discussing two other scripts. However, the mytho-horror comedy is currently the front runner to be their next project together.
"The film won't be a part of the existing horror comedy universe, nor is it a sequel to any of the earlier films produced by Maddock."
As per the insider, "It will be a standalone feature film, and the things are in the early stages of discussion at the moment."
Project timeline
Timeline for the finalization of Dhawan-Vijan reunion
Further, the source revealed that fans can expect more clarity on the Dhawan-Vijan collaboration by July.
Meanwhile, Dhawan's busy schedule includes shooting for his dad's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, wrapping Border 2, and working on Anees Bazmee's No Entry 2.
He will also make a cameo as Bhediya in Maddock's horror comedy, Thama, scheduled for Diwali.