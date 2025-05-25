What's the story

Ace Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, earlier banned by the Iranian government from making films for 15 years, has won the Palme d'Or at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

His critically acclaimed revenge thriller, It Was Just An Accident, won the top prize.

This is his third major European film festival win after Berlin's Golden Bear for Taxi in 2015 and Venice's Golden Lion for The Circle in 2000.