Neha Dhupia joins Kunal Kemmu in 'Single Papa': Report
What's the story
Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia has come on board Kunal Kemmu's upcoming project, Single Papa.
The family entertainer, Shashank Khaitan's foray into OTT, is in the final phase of shooting.
According to a source close to the project, Dhupia will be playing a pivotal role.
"The makers are trying to build a strong ensemble, bringing in actors with sharp comic timing," the source told Mid-Day.
Character dynamics
Dhupia's role and on-screen chemistry with Kemmu
The insider source further shared that Dhupia's character will form the emotional and comic core of the show.
"Shashank was clear he wanted an actor who could hold her own opposite Kunal. Their pairing brings a fresh spark to the screens."
"Neha brings both warmth and sharp wit to the table, qualities that perfectly complement Kunal's energy."
The insider added that the slice-of-life entertainer will "most likely stream on Netflix."
About the project
The show will have a 'big ensemble'
Previously, Pinkilla provided some more details about the project.
"It's a slice-of-life web series made for the family audience, and Shashank has roped in Kunal Kemmu to play the titular role."
"Apart from Kunal, a big ensemble is being put together, and the idea is to cast talents with a certain amount of comic timing."
"A full-fledged announcement of the show will be made once the entire cast is on board," the report said.