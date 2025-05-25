May 25, 202510:00 am

What's the story

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia has come on board Kunal Kemmu's upcoming project, Single Papa.

The family entertainer, Shashank Khaitan's foray into OTT, is in the final phase of shooting.

According to a source close to the project, Dhupia will be playing a pivotal role.

"The makers are trying to build a strong ensemble, bringing in actors with sharp comic timing," the source told Mid-Day.