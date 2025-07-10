Lord's Test: England elect to bat against India; Bumrah included

England and India are squaring off in the 3rd Test of the five-match series (Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy) at the iconic Lord's in London. The series is currently tied at 1-1, with England winning the series opener at Headingley. India claimed a record-breaking win at Edgbaston thereafter. Besides, England captain Ben Stokes has won the toss and elected to bat first.

India Jasprit Bumrah included in India's Playing XI Following the Edgbaston Test, Indian skipper Shubman Gill confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will return for the Lord's Test. As expected, Bumrah has replaced Prasidh Krishna in the Indian XI. India's XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Information Jofra Archer returns to England's Playing XI England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, and Shoaib Bashir.

Details Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details Lord's is set to sport a green pitch to help the seamers. Therefore, batters will have to toil for runs. As per AccuWeather, the opening day in London will be sunny and warm. The final two days could be cloudy. In India, fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports network and the JioHotstar app (Start time: 3:30pm IST).

H2h record A look at head-to-head record Overall, India and England have faced each other in 138 Tests since their first encounter in 1932. Out of these, India have won 36 matches while England emerged victorious in 52. The remaining 50 matches have been drawn. On English soil, the two teams have played 69 matches, with India winning 10 and losing on 37 occasions.

Record How India have fared at Lord's Between 1932 and 2021, India have played 19 Tests at Lord's, as per ESPNcricinfo. The visitors have won three and lost 12 matches here, with four games ending in draws. Notably, India lost their first six Tests at this venue. They won in 1986, 2014, and 2021, under three different captains. The last drawn Test involving India at Lord's was in 2007.

Series How the series has shaped up As mentioned, England won the Test series opener at Headingley despite a strong batting performance from India. The visitors lost even after having five individual centuries. Pant scored twin tons. India bounced back with a massive 336-run at Edgbaston. The match saw Gill break a ton of records with scores of 269 and 161. Siraj and Akash Deep shone with fifers.