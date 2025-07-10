By the numbers: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner 

World number one Jannik Sinner will take on Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic in the 2025 Wimbledon men's singles semi-finals. The penultimate clash will be played at the iconic Centre Court on July 11. Sinner has been in sublime form, winning all his matches in straight sets so far. However, Djokovic's endurance can't be discounted. The duo recently clashed in the French Open semi-final.

H2h record Head-to-head record: Sinner 5-4 Djokovic Sinner has been on a four-match winning streak against Djokovic, with their last encounter being the Roland Garros semi-final. The former won that match in straight sets. Notably, Sinner leads Djokovic 5-4 in the ATP head-to-head series. While Djokovic won the first three encounters, Sinner bounced back at the 2023 ATP Finals. However, Djokovic won that tournament, beating Sinner in the final.

Information Record at Grand Slams tied at 2-2 The two players have met fourt times at majors, with the record tied at 2-2. Djokovic won back-to-back encounters against Sinner at Wimbledon, in 2022 and 2023. Last year, Sinner broke Djokovic's 28-match winning streak at the Australian Open before winning at 2025 Roland Garros.

French Open Sinner's record win at French Open As mentioned, Sinner beat Djokovic in the French Open semi-final earlier this year. Sinner won 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3) against the Serb, who made it to his 51st semi-final at Grand Slams. As per Opta, Sinner became only the second Italian in the Open Era to reach the men's singles final at Roland Garros after Adriano Panatta (1976).

Djokovic Djokovic eyes these records Djokovic is aiming to reach his 38th Grand Slam singles final. Notably, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are the only other players with 30-plus such appearances. Djokovic is also eyeing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. He can surpass Margaret Court in terms of most major titles (male or female). Djokovic can also equal Federer (8) in terms of most Wimbledon titles.

Information Will Sinner reach fourth successive major final? On the other hand, Sinner aims to qualify for his fourth successive Grand Slam final. He won the 2024 US Open before winning the Australian Open this year. Sinner lost the French Open final to Carlos Alcaraz.