Delhi HC asks about SC's position on 'Udaipur Files' case

The Delhi High Court has sought clarification from the parties regarding the Supreme Court 's recent observations on the film Udaipur Files , which is based on the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal. The Supreme Court had earlier refused to urgently list a plea challenging the film's screening, stating, "Let the film be released." Petitioners seeking a ban have argued that this indicates that the apex court didn't fully review their case.

Proceedings Advocate Kapil Sibal gave clarity to the bench On Thursday, the Delhi High Court asked for clarification from the parties involved in the case. A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal referred to the apex court's earlier remarks and asked if it had allowed the film's release. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing petitioners seeking a ban on Udaipur Files, clarified that they only requested listing of their matter before the Supreme Court, not a stay.

Film release Film based on Kanhaiya Lal's murder The Delhi HC on Wednesday directed Udaipur Files producers to arrange a screening for those seeking a ban. Earlier the same day, SC refused to hear an urgent plea regarding the film's release. The case revolves around Lal's murder, who was allegedly killed by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous in June 2022. The assailants claimed it was due to Lal's social media post supporting former BJP leader Nupur Sharma after her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed.