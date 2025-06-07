Jannik Sinner reaches French Open final with Novak Djokovic scalp
Italian men's singles tennis star, Jannik Sinner, overcame Novak Djokovic in a crunch semi-final contest at the 2025 French Open on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Djokovic, who made his 51st semi-final at Grand Slams, suffered a defeat in straight sets.
The 6th seed lost the contest 4-6, 5-7, 6-7.
Sinner will now face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final on Sunday.
17th defeat for Djokovic at Roland Garros
Djokovic is a 24-time winner of men's singles Grand Slam crowns. He is also a 13-time runners-up.
Djokovic, who is a three-time French Open winner and a 7-time finalist, owns a 101-17 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Recently, he became the 2nd player to nocth 100-plus wins at Roland Garros.
Overall, the veteran Serbian ace owns a 387-53 win-loss record at Grand Slams.
Maiden French Open final for Sinner
Sinner has reached his maiden final at Roland Garros. He was a semi-finalist here in 2024.
Sinner has raced to a win-loss record of 22-5 at Roland Garros.
Overall at Grand Slams, Sinner owns a win-loss tally of 74-18. He is a three-time Grand Slam winner. He has won two Australian Open honors and one US Open.
2nd defeat in semis for Djokovic in 2025
Djokovic suffered his 2nd successive exit in the last four stage at a Grand Slam event in 2025. Before this defeat, he was ousted in the semis at the 2025 Australian Open. Djokovic was forced to retire midway against Alexander Zverev.
A unique record as Alcaraz and Sinner reach final
Men's singles world number one and two have both reached the final at a single major for the first time since US Open 2013 (Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka) and for the first time at RG since 1984 (McEnroe, Lendl, Navratilova and Evert).
Two players born in 2000s will face each other in a men's singles final for the first time.
Massive records made by Sinner with this win
As per Opta, Sinner is the first player to reach 8+ consecutive ATP-level event finals since Djokovic in 2015.
Meanwhile, Sinner (23 years and 282 days) is also the youngest to achieve the feat since Ivan Lendl in 1982.
Sinner has become only the second Italian in the Open Era to reach the men's singles final at Roland Garros after Adriano Panatta (1976).
Sinner follows in the footsteps of Sampras
Sinner at 23 years and 282 days, is the youngest player to reach 3+ consecutive men's singles finals at Grand Slams since Pete Sampras (22 years & 158 days), between Wimbledon in 1993 & Australian Open in 1994.
Sinner vs Djokovic: Match stats and H2H record
Sinner doled out 10 aces compared to Djokovic's 4. Both players committed one double fault each.
Sinner clocked a 79% win on the 1st serve and a 63% win on the 2nd. He converted 3/9 break points.
In terms of the H2H record, Sinner now owns a 5-4 tally across 9 meetings versus Djokovic on the ATP Tour.
Sinner has won 4 successive clashes.
Sinner commits no sin!
