Djokovic is a 24-time winner of men's singles Grand Slam crowns. He is also a 13-time runners-up.

Djokovic, who is a three-time French Open winner and a 7-time finalist, owns a 101-17 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Recently, he became the 2nd player to nocth 100-plus wins at Roland Garros.

Overall, the veteran Serbian ace owns a 387-53 win-loss record at Grand Slams.