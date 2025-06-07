Evin Lewis completes 6,500 runs in T20s: Key stats
What's the story
West Indies batter Evin Lewis has completed 6,500 runs in T20s.
The southpaw attained the milestone in the first T20I against England at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.
Chasing a target of 189 runs, Lewis entertained fans with a 23-ball 39.
Notably, he reached the landmark with his 16th run in the contest.
West Indies were 91/3 when Lewis perished against Jacob Bethell.
Knock
Lewis chips in with an entertaining knock
WI were 44/2 after six overs with Lewis unbeaten on 10 from 11 balls. Lewis scored only 12 runs off the 1st 15 balls faced before opening up.
He smashed Matthew Potts in the 9th over for a six and a four. In the 10th over, he hit Bethell for two sixes and a four.
However, another ambitious shot ended his stay.
Runs
Lewis races to 6,523 runs in T20s
Lewis' 39 was laced with three fours and three sixes. He has raced to 6,523 runs from 246 T20 matches (239 innings). He has smashed 449 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo.
In addition to 6 tons, he owns 42 fifties.
In T20Is, Lewis has racked up 1,682 runs at 29.50 from 62 matches (61 innings). He has struck at 152-plus.