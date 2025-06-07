What's the story

West Indies batter Evin Lewis has completed 6,500 runs in T20s.

The southpaw attained the milestone in the first T20I against England at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Chasing a target of 189 runs, Lewis entertained fans with a 23-ball 39.

Notably, he reached the landmark with his 16th run in the contest.

West Indies were 91/3 when Lewis perished against Jacob Bethell.