What's the story

South African batter Aiden Markram is hopeful that the recent trend of breaking trophy droughts in 2025 will continue for his team at the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

The Proteas will face off against defending champions Australia from June 11.

Markram's optimism comes after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's men's IPL success and Paris Saint Germain's UEFA Champions League win earlier this month.