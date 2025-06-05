'We'll push hard': Aiden Markram ahead of 2025 WTC final
What's the story
South African batter Aiden Markram is hopeful that the recent trend of breaking trophy droughts in 2025 will continue for his team at the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.
The Proteas will face off against defending champions Australia from June 11.
Markram's optimism comes after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's men's IPL success and Paris Saint Germain's UEFA Champions League win earlier this month.
Team spirit
South Africa will look to win WTC title
Markram, while speaking to ICC Digital, said that the South African team has been chasing this title for many years.
He added that they have improved slightly across all formats and had chances to win it.
"If we can get ourselves into a position over the five days of the Test match to win, we'll push really hard for that," he said.
Recent records
SA's form in ICC events
Markram's comments come as South Africa have been a force to reckon with in ICC events lately.
The team reached the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup last year and made it to the semi-finals of both the 2023 Cricket World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy.
They will enter the Lord's finale having topped the table.
Strategy
Markram on facing Australia
Markram stressed that every player in the South African squad has been given clear instructions to bring their best skills to the table.
He acknowledged the challenge of facing Australia in a Test match but emphasized backing their skillset.
"It's about backing that, our best skill versus their (Australia's) best skill, and we'll see where it lands us at the end of the day," he said.
Confidence
Proteas face Zimbabwe in warm-up match
Markram is confident of facing Australia in the WTC Final. He said they know what the Australians are all about and their skill levels, characters.
"It's always a challenge that we get really excited for and we generally get up for it and look forward to it," he added.
The Proteas have set up camp in Arundel, taking on Zimbabwe in a warm-up match before heading to Lord's.