What's the story

After two months of high-voltage action, the 2025 Indian Premier League final is finally upon us.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are squaring off in the much-anticipated clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Neither team has won an IPL title so far, making this a historic opportunity for both.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to field.