Sai Sudharsan signs off with 759 runs in IPL 2025
What's the story
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continued his golden run with the bat in the IPL 2025 season.
The southpaw, who is the Orange Cap holder, smashed an 80-run knock in the IPL 2025 Eliminator versus Mumbai Indians in Mullanpur on Friday.
Chasing a massive target of 229 runs, Sudharsan kept his side in the hunt.
However, his dismissal ended Gujarat's hopes (208/6).
Knock
Sudharsan shares two fifty-plus stands during his stay
MI scored 228/5 with Gujarat needing to come off the blocks. However, they lost Shubman Gill early on (3/1) before Sudharsan and Kusal Mendis added 64 runs.
After Mendis departed, Sudharsan and Washington Sundar forged a solid 84-run stand for the 3rd wicket.
Sudharsan, who played his natural game, suffered an untimely dismissal in the 16th over. Richard Gleeson cleaned the southpaw up.
IPL 2025
A defiant 2025 season for Sudharsan: Decoding stats
Sudharsan compiled 80 runs from 49 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six. He struck at 163.27.
Sudharsan surpassed 750 runs in IPL 2025 to sign off with a tally of 759 from 15 matches at 54.21.
He registered his 6th fifty of the season (100s: 1). He hit 88 fours and 21 sixes, striking at 156.17.
Stats
14th T20 fifty for Sudharsan
Playing his 40th match in the IPL, Sudharsan raced to 1,793 runs at an average of 49.80. He slammed his 12th IPL fifty (100s: 2).
Meanwhile, the southpaw now owns 2,271 runs in T20s from 60 matches, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He averages 43.67 and hit his 14th fifty in the format (100s: 2).
Do you know?
An average of 41.66 vs MI
In six IPL matches, Sudharsan owns 250 runs versus MI at an average of 41.66. He struck his 2nd fifty versus them. 80 is now his best score against MI.