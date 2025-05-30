What's the story

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continued his golden run with the bat in the IPL 2025 season.

The southpaw, who is the Orange Cap holder, smashed an 80-run knock in the IPL 2025 Eliminator versus Mumbai Indians in Mullanpur on Friday.

Chasing a massive target of 229 runs, Sudharsan kept his side in the hunt.

However, his dismissal ended Gujarat's hopes (208/6).