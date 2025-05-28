IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB: Preview and stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to clash in Qualifier 1 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season on May 29.
The team that wins this match will get a direct ticket to the final, whereas the losing team will have another chance through the second qualifier.
While PBKS topped the IPL 2025 standings, RCB finished second with a stunning win over Lucknow Super Giants.
Details
Pitch report and streaming details
Qualifier 1 between PBKS and RCB will be played on May 29 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.
The pitch here usually aids the batters, with seamers also getting assistance with the new ball.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
Record
A look at head-to-head record
So far, PBKS and RCB have been neck-to-neck in terms of head-to-head record.
Both the teams have faced each other in 35 matches, with RCB winning 17. PBKS have won 18 matches.
The two teams have met twice in the ongoing season. PBKS won the first match by five wickets in rain-curtailed fixture.
RCB then bounced with a seven-wicket victory.
Playoffs
IPL 2025 final standings
PBKS topped the IPL 2025 points table with 19 points. They had a Net Run Rate of +0.372.
The Royal Challengers finished second with as many points (NRR: +0.30).
After qualifying for the playoffs, Gujarat Titans lost their last two matches to slip to third. They finished with an NRR of +0.254.
Meanwhile, fourth-placed Mumbai Indians made a stunning comeback with an NRR of +1.142.
Line-ups
Probable XIs and impact subs
PBKS (Probable XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vaishakh, and Arshdeep Singh.
RCB (Probable XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (captain and wicket-keeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Tushara, Josh Hazlewood, and Suyash Sharma.
Impact subs: Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) and Rajat Patidar (RCB).
Stats
A look at top performers
Kohli will once again have the spotlight. He has scored 602 runs in 13 innings at an average of 60.20 and a strike rate of 147.91. His tally includes eight half-centuries.
Meanwhile, Iyer has led PBKS from the front, with 514 runs from 14 innings at an average of 51.40 and a strike rate of 171.90.
RCB's Hazlewood, who is expected to return, has taken 18 wickets in 10 matches at 17.27. Arshdeep also owns 18 wickets in 14 matches.
