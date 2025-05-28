What's the story

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to clash in Qualifier 1 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season on May 29.

The team that wins this match will get a direct ticket to the final, whereas the losing team will have another chance through the second qualifier.

While PBKS topped the IPL 2025 standings, RCB finished second with a stunning win over Lucknow Super Giants.