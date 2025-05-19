RCB sign Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as Lungi Ngidi's replacement
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced the signing of Zimbabwean fast bowler, Blessing Muzarabani.
The decision comes as a temporary solution to fill the gap left by Lungi Ngidi, who is set to depart from 2025 the Indian Premier League (IPL) season for the ICC World Test Championship final preparations.
Blessing Muzarabani has been acquired for ₹75 lakh and will join RCB by May 26.
Career highlights
IPL journey and international experience
Despite being uncapped in the IPL, Muzarabani has prior experience with the league as a net bowler for Lucknow Super Giants in their 2022 season.
He is known for his ability to hit the deck hard, just like RCB's original overseas pick Josh Hazlewood and current player Ngidi.
The Zimbabwean pacer has played for his country in 12 Tests, 55 ODIs, and 70 T20Is.
Statistics
Muzarabani's franchise league experience
Muzarabani's recent outings include taking nine wickets in the Sylhet Test against Bangladesh, where he was also named Player of the Match.
His experience goes beyond international cricket to franchise leagues as well.
He has played for Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Muzarabani has also featured for Gulf Giants in ILT20, and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
Team updates
Availability of Ngidi, Hazlewood
Before departing, Ngidi will be available for RCB's league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23.
Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood, who is nursing a shoulder nigle in Australia, is likely to return to RCB before the playoffs.
Like Ngidi, the Aussie pacer is also scheduled to play in the WTC final between Australia and South Africa, starting June 11.