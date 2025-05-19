What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced the signing of Zimbabwean fast bowler, Blessing Muzarabani.

The decision comes as a temporary solution to fill the gap left by Lungi Ngidi, who is set to depart from 2025 the Indian Premier League (IPL) season for the ICC World Test Championship final preparations.

Blessing Muzarabani has been acquired for ₹75 lakh and will join RCB by May 26.