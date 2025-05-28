What's the story

The La Liga 2024/25 season got over on May 25, Sunday, after an enthralling 38-game matchweek.

Barcelona clinched the La Liga trophy with the likes of Leganes, Las Palmas and Valladolid getting relegated.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club and Villarreal booked Champions League berths alongside Barcelona.

Sixth-placed Real Betis and 7th-placed Celta Vigo secured Europa League whereas Rayo Vallecano booked Conference League place.