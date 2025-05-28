Decoding the La Liga 2024/25 campaign in stats
The La Liga 2024/25 season got over on May 25, Sunday, after an enthralling 38-game matchweek.
Barcelona clinched the La Liga trophy with the likes of Leganes, Las Palmas and Valladolid getting relegated.
Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club and Villarreal booked Champions League berths alongside Barcelona.
Sixth-placed Real Betis and 7th-placed Celta Vigo secured Europa League whereas Rayo Vallecano booked Conference League place.
Barca
Barca win La Liga title for 36th time
Barca emerged La Liga champions for the 36th time in the competition's history.
Under Hansi Flick, Barca claimed the domestic treble this season.
Barca finished with 88 points in their bag, four above Real Madrid (84).
Flick's men also scored a record 102 goals and had the best goal difference of +63.
Barca claimed the most wins (28).
Do you know?
4 teams posted joint-fewest defeats
Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club posted the joint-fewest defeats this season with six each. Meanwhile, Villarreal (8) were the only other side with less than 10 defeats (8).
Relegated sides
A look at the numbers of relegated teams
Valladolid secured the fewest wins this season (4) and collected the fewest points (16).
Notably, they posted the most number of defeats as well (30). Valladolid also scored the fewest goals (26) and conceded the most (90).
Las Palmas finished 19th with 32 points (W8 D8 L22). Las Palmas conceded the 2nd-most goals (61).
Leganes collected 40 points, but it wasn't enough for safety.
Mbappe
Mbappe wins Pichichi and European Golden Shoe awards
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe won the Pichichi award which is given to the league's top scorer.
He also secured his maiden European Golden Shoe on weighted-points based system that decides the rankings.
Mbappe became the third player from Real Madrid to win the European Golden Shoe.
Mbappe scored 31 goals for Real from 34 games and also made his presence felt with 3 assists.
Scorers
What about the league's other promiment scorers and assist makers?
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski finished the season with 27 goals (A2) from 34 matches to finish behind Mbappe.
Osasuna's Ante Budimir (21) and Atletico's Alexander Sorloth (20) were the other two forwards with 20-plus goals.
In terms of assists, Lamine Yamal provided 13 of them. He also scored 9 goals.
Fellow Barca ace Raphinha made 9 assists (G18) alongside Villarreal's Alex Baena (G7).
Information
Jan Oblak clocks the most clean sheets
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak clocked the most number of clean sheets this season (15). Alex Remiro of Real Sociedad was number 2 in this regard with 13 clean sheets.
Numbers
Other important numbers of the season
Most shots on target by a team: Barcelona (250)
Most shots (excluding blocks) by a team: Barcelona (498)
Most chances created by a team: Real Madrid (447)
Most passes completed by a team: Barcelona (21,326)
Most completed passes by a player: Pedri, Barcelona (2,379)
Most saves made a goalkeeper: Joan Garcia, Espnayol (146)
Most hat-tricks by a player: Kylian Mbappe and Alexander Sorloth (2)
