Lamine Yamal signs Barcelona contract extension: Decoding his stats
What's the story
FC Barcelona's rising star, Lamine Yamal, has penned a new contract with the club. The deal, announced on Tuesday, will keep him at Camp Nou until 2031.
The 17-year-old forward had a stellar season in 2024-25 and was instrumental in Barcelona's domestic treble win. Barca won La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana.
He scored an impressive 18 goals and assisted another 21 in just 55 matches across all competitions.
We decode his stats.
Contract details
Yamal's new contract includes performance-based clauses
Yamal's new contract comes with performance-related clauses that could make him one of the highest-paid players at Barcelona.
Spanish media reports suggest that he will earn a base salary of €15 million per season, which could rise to €20 million with bonuses. This would put his weekly wage at £325,000.
Interestingly, Barcelona have opted not to disclose Yamal's buyout clause in this new deal.
Key contributions
Yamal's remarkable performance in high-pressure matches
Yamal has been instrumental in several key matches, including the Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan.
He also contributed significantly to four El Clasico matches against Real Madrid, scoring crucial goals as Barcelona triumphed over their arch-rivals each time.
His stellar performances have made him a top contender for this year's Ballon d'Or.
Historical impact
Yamal's record-breaking achievements at Barcelona
Since making his debut, Yamal has made a total of 106 appearances for Barcelona.
He has scored 25 goals in these matches, becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de Espana history.
The teenage sensation is also the youngest player to have made 100 appearances for the club.
La Liga 2024/25
Breaking down Yamal's La Liga season in numbers
Yamal made 35 appearances in La Liga this season, scoring nine goals and making an impressive 13 assists.
As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Yamal clocked 98 shots (excluding blocks) out of which 47 were on target.
He created 63 chances and smashed the woodwork 5 times.
Yamal clocked 33 thoughballs and completed 43 lay-offs and 161 take-ons.
He won 264 duels and owned 256 touches in the opposition box.
UCL campaign
How did Yamal perform in the 2024/25 Champions League?
Barcelona reached the semis of the Champions League 2024/25 season before being ousted by Inter 7-6 on aggregate.
Yamal made 13 appearances in UCL this season, scoring 5 goals and making 3 assists.
Yamal clocked 39 shots (excluding blocks) out of which 24 were on target. He created 14 chances and smashed the woodwork 3 times.
Yamal clocked 11 thoughballs and completed 11 lay-offs and 56 take-ons. He won 96 duels and owned 86 touches in the opposition box.
Numbers
Yamal's overall numbers for Barcelona and accolades
In the 2024/25 season, Yamal made 21 assists and scored 18 goals across 55 matches for Hansi Flick's men, as mentioned.
Besides his combined 16 assists in La Liga and Champions League, he also clocked 5 assists in the Copa del Rey (G2).
Last season, he scored 7 goals in all competitions in addition to making 7 assists. He made one appearance in 2022/23.
Overall, Yamal has 25 goals in 106 matches in addition to making 28 assists.
He won La Liga Player of the Month in September 2024 and La Liga Goal of the Month in March 2024.
Twitter Post
New Deal!
The future is now. pic.twitter.com/VP2WQmbNHN— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 27, 2025