FC Barcelona's rising star, Lamine Yamal, has penned a new contract with the club. The deal, announced on Tuesday, will keep him at Camp Nou until 2031.

The 17-year-old forward had a stellar season in 2024-25 and was instrumental in Barcelona's domestic treble win. Barca won La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana.

He scored an impressive 18 goals and assisted another 21 in just 55 matches across all competitions.

We decode his stats.