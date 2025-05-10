What's the story

Manchester City were held to a goalless draw by relegated Southampton at St. Mary's in matchweek 36 of the Premier League 2024/25 season on Saturday.

City, who remain third, could be displaced by Newcastle United or Chelsea when the two sides meet on Sunday.

Both the Magpies and the Blues are two points behind City with three games left.

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa could also close down the gap on City as the battle for top 5 intensifies.