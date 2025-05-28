IPL 2025, LSG vs RCB: Our Player of the Day
What's the story
In a thrilling IPL 2025 encounter, stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to an incredible victory against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
His unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls helped the Royal Challengers chase down 228, their highest successful run-chase in IPL history.
This was Jitesh's maiden IPL half-century, and it certainly defied the historic century of Rishabh Pant.
He is our Player of the Day.
Knock
Jitesh slams match-winning 85*
Chasing a target of 228 runs, RCB faced a setback when Virat Kohli was dismissed for 54 runs.
However, Jitesh came to the rescue. He not only saved wickets but also accelerated the score.
He shared an unbeaten partnership of 107 runs with Mayank Agarwal for the fifth wicket.
Jitesh remained unbeaten on 85 off 33 balls, hitting 8 fours and 6 sixes in his innings.
Career highlights
A look at Jitesh's IPL career
As mentioned, Jitesh slammed his maiden half-century in the IPL.
In 53 IPL matches, has has racked up 967 runs at an average of 25.44 and a strike rate of 155.71. His best performance came in the LSG match.
Behind the stumps, Jitesh has been involved in a total of 44 dismissals, including 39 catches and five stumpings during his career so far.
Match-winner
Our Player of the Day
RCB lost Kohli, who took them past 120, when 105 runs were required off just 52 balls with just six wickets left.
Jitesh, who was leading in place of the injured Rajat Patidar, joined forces with Mayank. He led from the front by smashing William ORourke and Shahbaz Ahmad for successive boundaries.
Jitesh showed no signs of nerves, which took the game away from LSG.
To play such a terrific kock in a high-stake match was no mean feat.
Do you know?
Do you know?
As per Cricbuzz, Jitesh now has the highest score for a batter at Number 6 or lower in successful IPL run-chases. He went past MS Dhoni, who slammed a 34-ball 70* against RCB in Bengaluru in 2018.