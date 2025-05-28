May 28, 202512:39 am

What's the story

In a thrilling IPL 2025 encounter, stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to an incredible victory against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

His unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls helped the Royal Challengers chase down 228, their highest successful run-chase in IPL history.

This was Jitesh's maiden IPL half-century, and it certainly defied the historic century of Rishabh Pant.

He is our Player of the Day.