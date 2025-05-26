IPL 2025, SRH beat KKR: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad overcame sorry Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 runs in Match 68 of the IPL 2025 season in Delhi on Sunday.
Heinrich Klaasen slammed a breathtaking century, which came off just 37 balls, to help his side post a mammoth score of 278/3 in 20 overs.
Chasing a daunting target of 279 runs, KKR lacked courage.
We decode the performance of Impact Players.
Raghuvanshi
KKR's Raghuvanshi scores an 18-ball 14
Angriksh Raghuvanshi failed to make an impact for KKR after coming to bat at number 4.
He scored a labored 18-ball 14 and hit one four. He was dismissed in the 13th over by Eshan Malinga to leave KKR reeling at 95/6.
Raghuvanshi, who was re-signed by KKR in the mega auction, was his side's 2nd-highest scorer with 300 runs this season at 33.33.
Dubey
SRH's Dubey makes his presence felt
SRH's Dubey ended up with three wickets in the match. He clocked figures worth 3/34 from his 4 overs.
He got the vital scalps of Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep Singh.
Notably, he dismissed Russell for a golden duck right after sending Rinku back to the hut.
For the 2nd successive match, Dubey made an impression for SRH.