May 26, 202501:15 am

What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad overcame sorry Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 runs in Match 68 of the IPL 2025 season in Delhi on Sunday.

Heinrich Klaasen slammed a breathtaking century, which came off just 37 balls, to help his side post a mammoth score of 278/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing a daunting target of 279 runs, KKR lacked courage.

We decode the performance of Impact Players.