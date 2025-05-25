What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad tamed sorry Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 68 of the IPL 2025 season in Delhi on Sunday.

Heinrich Klaasen slammed a breathtaking century, which came off just 37 balls, to help his side post a mammoth score of 278/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing a daunting target of 279 runs, KKR laced any sort of fight and character. Jaydev Unadkat was excellent for the Sunrisers.

KKR had a dismal campaign, finishing 8th. SRH moved to 6th ahead of LSG at the moment.