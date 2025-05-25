Record-breaking SRH hammer KKR to sign off with victory: Stats
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad tamed sorry Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 68 of the IPL 2025 season in Delhi on Sunday.
Heinrich Klaasen slammed a breathtaking century, which came off just 37 balls, to help his side post a mammoth score of 278/3 in 20 overs.
Chasing a daunting target of 279 runs, KKR laced any sort of fight and character. Jaydev Unadkat was excellent for the Sunrisers.
KKR had a dismal campaign, finishing 8th. SRH moved to 6th ahead of LSG at the moment.
Batting brilliance
Klaasen's innings: A display of power and precision
Klaasen's innings was a masterclass in aggressive batting, with nine sixes and seven fours.
He brought up his 50 in just 17 balls at a strike rate of 300, making it his fastest T20 50 to date.
The South African batsman showed an ability to punish any delivery that was short or overpitched, ending up with an unbeaten score of 105 off just 39 balls.
Early momentum
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's contributions
Before Klaasen's fireworks, Travis Head had laid the foundation with a brilliant knock.
He scored a commanding 76 off 40 balls, getting to his 50 in just 26 balls.
Along with Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 32 off just 16 balls, they took SRH to an impressive 79 without loss in the powerplay.
By the eighth over, SRH had reached a strong 109 for one wicket down.
Bowling woes
KKR bowlers struggle against SRH's batting onslaught
KKR's bowlers failed to hit a consistent length across the innings.
Anrich Nortje and Vaibhav Arora were expensive in their opening overs, while Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy couldn't stem the flow of runs during middle overs.
Although there was a brief respite when Narine dismissed Head in his 13th over while giving away just one run, Klaasen launched an attack on him with back-to-back sixes in his last over.
Support acts
Ishan Kishan and Aniket Verma's contributions
Aniket Verma added the final touch to SRH's innings, scoring an unbeaten six-ball knock of 12 runs, including a four and six in his last over.
This ensured SRH finished on an impressive total of 278 for three wickets down.
Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan also did well. He scored 29 runs from 20 balls and formed a superb partnership with Klaasen to make KKR pay.
Head
Travis Head completes 200 T20 sixes, 50 in IPL
Head completed 200 sixes in T20 cricket. Head attained the feat with his third maximum of the match.
He slammed six fours and six sixes. He owned a strike rate of 190.
The Aussie batter has racked up 4,310 runs at an average of 31-plus. His strike-rate in the format is 149-plus.
Head has tallied two tons and 26 half-centuries in the format. He now owns 203 T20 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo.
In the IPL, Head owns 55 maximums. He has scored 1,146 runs at 34.72 (100s: 1, 50s: 8).
Klaasen
Klaasen slams his 2nd IPL century and 3rd in T20s
Klaasen has amassed 1,480 runs from 49 matches at 40. He has 2 tons and 7 fifties.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Klaasen has raced to 319 runs from 9 matches (8 innings) versus KKR at 63.80. He slammed his maiden ton versus KKR (50s: 1). He has struck at 186.54.
Klaasen has hit his 3rd century in the 20-over format. In addition to his 3 tons, he also owns 34 fifties. He has scored over 5,600 runs (5,634) in 247 matches (226 innings) at 32.19. His strike rate is 150-plus (151.12).
Record
Joint-3rd-fastest hundred in IPL (by balls faced)
As per Cricbuzz, Klaasen slammed the joint-3rd-fastest hundred in IPL (by balls faced).
30 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013
35 - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) vs GT, Jaipur, 2025
37 - Yusuf Pathan (RR) vs MI, Mumbai BS, 2010
37 - Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) vs KKR, Delhi, 2025*
38 - David Miller (KXIP) vs RCB, Mohali, 2013
Power
Klaasen completes 300 sixes in T20s
Earlier in his knock, Klaasen completed 300 sixes in men's T20 cricket.
The Proteas batter entered this club with his 1st maximum of the match. Klaasen, who hit nine sixes in the match versus KKR, raced to a tally of 308.
In addition, he has also smoked 364 fours.
Records
More records made by Klaasen
As per Cricbuzz, Klaasen joined AB de Villiers, Sanju Samson (3 each) and Suryakumar Yadav (2) in terms of multiple IPL hundreds from No .3 or lower.
9 sixes smashed by Klaasen in this innings is the second-most by an SRH batter after 10 sixes by Abhishek Sharma against PBKS at Hyderabad earlier this season.
Information
487 runs for Klaasen in IPL 2025
Klaasen ended the IPL 2025 season with a tally of 487 runs from 14 matches (13 innings). He averaged 44.27 and struck at 172.69. He smashed one century and a fifty. He also hit 25 sixes and 42 fours.
Narine
Narine chips in for KKR with his all-round show
In his 4 overs, Narine finished with 2/42. He conceded at 10.50 runs an over.
Narine finished the season with 12 scalps at 29.25.
In 189 IPL matches, he has 192 scalps for KKR at 25.63. In the 20-over format, he has picked 586 scalps from 548 matches at 21.76.
With the bat, Narine scored a brisk 16-ball 31. He hit three fours and 3 sixes.
Narine ended with 246 runs for KKR in IPL 2025 from 12 matches.
Information
KKR struggle with the bat
KKR perished for 168 runs in 18.4 overs. Manish Pandey was his side's top scorer with 37 runs. Harshit Rana scored a 21-ball 34 with Narine managing 31. Meanwhile, three SRH bowlers took three wickets each to dismantle KKR.
Do you know?
Unadkat is SRH's star performer with the ball
Unadkat was excellent for SRH, taking 3/24 from his 4 overs. He was the pick of the bowlers. In 112 matches, he has 110 wickets at 30.58. Versus KKR, he has managed 10 scalps from 14 matches.
Records
Unwanted records for KKR; SRH shine
As per Cricbuzz, 110 runs is the biggest defeat margin for KKR in the IPL. Notably, their previous biggest defeat was by 102 runs against MI at Eden Gardens in 2018.
The margin of 110 runs is also the second-biggest win for SRH in terms of runs after their 118-run victory over RCB in Hyderabad in 2019.
SRH posted the biggest total versus KKR in the IPL. It's also the 3rd-highest IPL score.