In a historic achievement, Mohamed Salah has won the 2024/25 Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker awards.

The Liverpool star scored his 29th goal of the season in matchweek 38 against Crystal Palace, ending six goals clear of Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.

This is Salah's fourth season as the top scorer in the Premier League, equaling Thierry Henry's record for most Golden Boots.

