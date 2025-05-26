Mohamed Salah wins Golden Boot, Playmaker awards: Decoding his stats
In a historic achievement, Mohamed Salah has won the 2024/25 Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker awards.
The Liverpool star scored his 29th goal of the season in matchweek 38 against Crystal Palace, ending six goals clear of Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.
This is Salah's fourth season as the top scorer in the Premier League, equaling Thierry Henry's record for most Golden Boots.
Dual achievement
Salah's record-breaking season: Goals and assists
Apart from the Golden Boot award, Salah also bagged the Playmaker award, awarded to the player with most assists.
He ended the season with 18 assists, six more than Newcastle's Jacob Murphy.
This isn't the first time Salah has won both awards in a single season; he had achieved the same in 2021/22 when he scored 23 goals and made 13 assists.
Historical context
Salah joins elite company with dual awards
Only one other player has ever held both the Golden Boot and Playmaker awards at the same time. Harry Kane did this in the 2020/21 season while playing for Tottenham Hotspur.
Andrew Cole and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink also finished a season as the Premier League's top scorer and assist maker, but they didn't receive the Playmaker award as it was only introduced in 2017/18.
Triple triumph
Salah's unprecedented hat-trick: Awards and records
Salah has now become the first player ever to win the Golden Boot, Playmaker, and Player of the Season awards.
He was voted as Player of the Season on Saturday, becoming only the fifth player in Premier League history to win the award in two different seasons.
The others are Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic, and Kevin De Bruyne.
Record equaled
Salah equals single-season record for goals and assists
Salah's goal against Crystal Palace on the final day of the season, saw him equal the single-season record for most combined goals and assists by a player.
As per Opta, he equaled Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, who both produced 47 goal involvements in their seasons, both of which were 42-match seasons.
This feat further cements Salah's place in Premier League history.
Stats
Breaking down Salah's Premier League 2024/25 season in stats
Salah made 38 appearances in the Premier League this season. As mentioned, he managed 29 goals and 18 assists.
As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Salah clocked 61 shots on target from 104 shots (excluding blocks).
9 of his goals were from the penalty spot as he struck the woodwork 6 times. Salah created 88 chances and provided 19 through balls. He also completed 40 lay-offs.
Salah had 394 touches in the opposition box.
Numbers
Salah's Premier League numbers and accolades
Salah has made 301 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 186 goals and contributing with 87 assists.
He has won four Premier League Golden Boot awards (2017/18, 2018/19, 2021/22, 2024/25).
Salah has bagged two Premier League titles (2019/20 and 2024/25) and two Goal of the Month awards.
He is also a two-time Playmaker of the Season awardee.
He has won 7 Player of the Month awards and one Goal of the Season award.
He is a two-time Player of the Season winner.
Twitter Post
Mohamed Salah is the first to win all of these awards in the same season...— Premier League (@premierleague) May 25, 2025
• Premier League Player of the Season
• Golden Boot
• Playmaker Award
History 👏 pic.twitter.com/5KLiErbUlS