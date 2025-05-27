IPL 2025 playoffs: All you need to know
What's the story
The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) league stage has officially ended.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Lucknow Super Giants in Match 70 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium to seal the top-two spot.
RCB, bagging 19 points, finished behind table-toppers Punjab Kings (19 points), who had a better Net Run Rate.
Gujarat Titans (3rd) and Mumbai Indians (4th) were the other sides to reach the playoffs.
Standings
A look at final standings
PBKS topped the IPL 2025 points table with 19 points. They had a Net Run Rate of +0.372.
The Royal Challengers finished second with as many points (NRR: +0.30).
After qualifying for the playoffs, GT lost their last two matches to slip to third. They finished with an NRR of +0.254.
Meanwhile, fourth-placed MI made a stunning comeback with an NRR of +1.142.
Format
Format of IPL playoffs
The top-four teams qualify for the playoffs. The winner of Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) proceeds to the final.
Meanwhile, the loser plays the winner of the Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) in Qualifier 2.
The winner of Qualifier 2 (Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1) marches into the final (Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2).
Schedule
IPL 2025 playoff schedule
Qualifier 1 will be played between PBKS and RCB on May 29 at in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
Meanwhile, GT will take on MI in the Eliminator at the same venue a day later.
The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 on June 1.
The final will also be played at the same venue on June 3.
Information
Teams that got eliminated
Have a look at the teams that got eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race — Delhi Capitals (5th), Sunrisers Hyderabad (6th), Lucknow Super Giants (7th), Kolkata Knight Riders (8th), Rajasthan Royals (9th), and Chennai Super Kings (10th).