PBKS topped the IPL 2025 points table with 19 points. They had a Net Run Rate of +0.372.

The Royal Challengers finished second with as many points (NRR: +0.30).

After qualifying for the playoffs, GT lost their last two matches to slip to third. They finished with an NRR of +0.254.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed MI made a stunning comeback with an NRR of +1.142.