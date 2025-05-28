Virat Kohli: Decoding his crunch IPL stats versus Punjab Kings
What's the story
Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face each other in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
PBKS and RCB finished on 19 points each in the 10-team league stage.
Virat Kohli, who shone for RCB in their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants, can be a decisive factor.
We decode his stats versus PBKS.
Vs PBKs
Over 1,100 runs versus PBKS
Kohli has been a run machine against PBKS. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns a tally of 1,104 runs at an average of 36.80 and a strike rate of 133.49.
He has one century and six fifties to his name with the best score being a brilliant 113.
PBKS and RCB met twice this season with Kohli scoring 1 and an unbeaten 74.
Do you know?
Kohli can make history versus PBKS in IPL
Kohli is the 2nd-highest scorer versus PBKS in IPL history. Notably, he can etch his name in history books by surpassing David Warner in terms of most runs against PBKS. Warner owns 1,134 runs at 49.30. Kohli needs 31 runs to break Warner's record.
Numbers
Kohli's overall IPL numbers and performance this season
Overall in the IPL, Kohli has bagged 8,606 runs from 265 matches (257 innings) at an average of 39.65.
In addition to 63 fifties, he has clobbered 8 tons. His strike rate is 132.97.
Meanwhile, the 36-year-old has bagged 602 runs from 13 matches at 60.20. He has smashed 8 fifties with his strike rate being in excess of 147.