What's the story

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face each other in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

PBKS and RCB finished on 19 points each in the 10-team league stage.

Virat Kohli, who shone for RCB in their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants, can be a decisive factor.

We decode his stats versus PBKS.