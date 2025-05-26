What's the story

Though the Indian Premier League 2025 playoff stage is just around the corner, the top two spots are still up for grabs.

The four teams that have already booked a place in the playoffs - Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Mumbai Indians (MI) - are yet to secure their spots in the top two.

The teams finishing first and second in the points table will meet in Qualifier 1 on May 29.