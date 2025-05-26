Decoding scenarios for top two finish in IPL 2025
What's the story
Though the Indian Premier League 2025 playoff stage is just around the corner, the top two spots are still up for grabs.
The four teams that have already booked a place in the playoffs - Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Mumbai Indians (MI) - are yet to secure their spots in the top two.
The teams finishing first and second in the points table will meet in Qualifier 1 on May 29.
Format
Advantages of finishing in top two
As mentioned, the top-four teams qualify for the playoffs.
The winner of Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) proceeds to the final. Meanwhile, the loser plays the winner of the Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) in Qualifier 2.
The winner of Qualifier 2 (Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1) will be the other finalist.
Hence, teams finishing in the top two will have an additional chance to qualify.
Current standings
GT's recent losses shake up playoff standings
GT currently top the points table with 18 points and a net run rate of 0.309.
However, their recent defeats to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have ensured they won't finish first.
The upcoming match between PBKS and MI will finalize one of the top two spots, while RCB's match against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday will also affect the final standings.
Notably, these are the last two league matches this season.
Decisive match
PBKS-MI clash to determine top 2 spots
The PBKS-MI match in Jaipur will be a decider as the winner of the game will officially secure a top-two finish.
While PBKS are placed second with 17 points and an NRR of 0.327, MI are fourth in the table with 16 points (NRR: 1.292).
Meanwhile, if MI win, they will also reach 18 points but will go past GT with a better net run rate.
Hence, the Titans need RCB's loss against LSG to remain in the top two.
Final match
RCB's final league phase match holds key
The third-placed RCB, who currently have 17 points with a net run rate of 0.255, must win to finish in the top two of the playoffs.
If PBKS have already beaten MI, RCB will have to win by a specific margin to take the top spot.
Hence, the likes of PBKS, MI, and RCB can secure a ticket to Qualifier 1 by winning their respective last games.
GT, who have played all their 14 games, rely on the RCB-LSG game.