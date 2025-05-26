What's the story

Lahore Qalandars have won their third Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in four years after defeating Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in the final of the 2025 edition.

The nail-biting summit contest was held at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, where a packed crowd cheered for the home team.

With this, Qalandars have become only the second team, after Islamabad United, to win three titles in the tournament's 10-year history.

Here we decode the competition in stats.