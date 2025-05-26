Lahore Qalandars crowned PSL 2025 champions: Decoding tournament in stats
What's the story
Lahore Qalandars have won their third Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in four years after defeating Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in the final of the 2025 edition.
The nail-biting summit contest was held at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, where a packed crowd cheered for the home team.
With this, Qalandars have become only the second team, after Islamabad United, to win three titles in the tournament's 10-year history.
Here we decode the competition in stats.
Record-breaking chase
Qalandars set record for highest chase in T20 final
The Qalandars (204/4) pulled off an incredible chase, reaching the target of 202 runs with a ball to spare.
Not only did this performance earn them the title, but it also set a new record for the highest target ever chased in a T20 final, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Kusal Perera was key to this win, scoring an unbeaten 62 off 31 balls and stitching an unbroken 59-run partnership with Sikandar Raza (22* off 7).
Key players
Perera and Raza's partnership leads Qalandars to victory
Notably, the Perera-Raza partnership started when Qalandars needed 57 runs off 20 balls.
Raza made his presence felt immediately, hitting a six and four off Mohammad Amir's first two balls to close off the 17th over.
In the final over, Faheem Ashraf gave away only five runs from his first three balls before Raza hit a six followed by a four to seal the title for Qalandars.
Batting
Two batters with 400-plus runs
Sahibzada Farhan of Islamabad United finished as the highest run-getter, slamming 449 runs at 37.41 (SR: 152.20).
Lahore's Fakhar Zaman is the only other batter with 400-plus runs in the season. He smashed 439 runs at 33.76 (SR: 152.96).
Quetta Gladiators' Hassan Nawaz, Karachi Kings' James Vince, Farhan, and, Fakhar hammered the joint-most 50-plus scores (4).
Besides Fakhar, all three aforementioned batters scored a hundred as well.
Quetta's Rilee Rossouw and Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan are the only other centurions.
Records
Here are the other batting records
Hasan Nawaz (57) clocked the highest batting average in the season. Perera trails him with an average of 56.66.
Among batters with at least 100 runs, Mitchell Owen of Peshawar Zalmi had the best strike rate (192.45).
Hasan (28), Fakhar (24), Lahore's Mohammad Naeem (23), and Sahibzada (21) smoked 20-plus sixes in the season.
Sahibzada's 106 vs Peshawar is the highest individual score.
Bowling
Shaheen Afridi claimed 19 wickets
Lahore's Shaheen Afridi finished as the highest wicket-taker, claiming 19 scalps at 16.42.
Quetta's Abrar Ahmed, Karachi's Hasan Ali, Quetta's Faheem Ashraf, Karachi's Abbas Afridi, and Lahore's Haris Rauf recorded 17 scalps each.
Quetta's Usman Tariq (15.90) and Afridi (16.42) recorded best averages among bowlers with 10-plus wickets.
Islamabad United's Imad Wasim (7.12) and Peshawar's Luke Wood (7.13) clocked the best economy rates in this regard.
Feats
Faheem: Only bowler with fifer in PSL 2025
Islamabad's Jason Holder and Faheem are the only bowlers with multiple four-plus wicket-hauls in the season (2 each).
The latter's 5/33 vs Peshawar is the only five-wicket haul this year.
Coming to wicket-keeping records, Peshawar's Mohammad Haris (12) and Quetta's Kusal Mendis (9) are the only ones with seven-plus dismissals.
Rossouw (11) was the only fielder with 10-plus catches.
More records
Highest and lowest totals
Quetta's 263/3 vs Islamabad is the highest team total in PSL 2025.
Notably, Islamabad is the only other team with a 250-plus score this year (251/5 vs Karachi).
Multan's 89/10 Quetta is the only sub-100 total this year (concluded innings).
Karachi's David Warner and James Vince recorded the highest partnership this season, 162 runs for the second wicket vs Peshawar.
The only other 150-plus stand belongs to Islamabad's Sahibzada and Alex Hales. The opening duo stitched 153 runs vs Karachi.