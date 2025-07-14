Light rain lashes Delhi-NCR; red alert in parts of MP

Parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to light rain on Monday morning, after a day of continuous rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers throughout the day. The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 38.4°C on Sunday, while the minimum temperature was 25.1°C, two degrees below normal for this time of year.

Weather forecast Yellow alert issued for Delhi-NCR The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in Delhi on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle between 32 and 34°C, while minimum temperatures could hover between 23-25°C. A yellow alert has also been issued for the NCR region, including Gurugram, Rewari, Mewat, Palwal, and Faridabad, due to possible light-to-moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms.

Regional alerts Alerts in UP, MP In Uttar Pradesh, yellow alerts have been issued in Jhansi, Aligarh, and Sambhal, among other districts, due to moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. A yellow alert has also been issued for Kolkata and several districts in South Bengal. Meanwhile, parts of Madhya Pradesh are on high alert as a red alert has been issued for Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Sheopur Kalan, and Mandsaur. An orange alert has also been sounded for Gwalior and Bhind due to heavy rainfall.