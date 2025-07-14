Page Loader
Light rain lashes Delhi-NCR; red alert in parts of MP
IMD has predicted light rain or drizzle for the day

By Snehil Singh
Jul 14, 2025
10:36 am
Parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to light rain on Monday morning, after a day of continuous rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers throughout the day. The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 38.4°C on Sunday, while the minimum temperature was 25.1°C, two degrees below normal for this time of year.

Yellow alert issued for Delhi-NCR

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in Delhi on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle between 32 and 34°C, while minimum temperatures could hover between 23-25°C. A yellow alert has also been issued for the NCR region, including Gurugram, Rewari, Mewat, Palwal, and Faridabad, due to possible light-to-moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms.

Rain in Delhi on July 14

Alerts in UP, MP

In Uttar Pradesh, yellow alerts have been issued in Jhansi, Aligarh, and Sambhal, among other districts, due to moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. A yellow alert has also been issued for Kolkata and several districts in South Bengal. Meanwhile, parts of Madhya Pradesh are on high alert as a red alert has been issued for Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Sheopur Kalan, and Mandsaur. An orange alert has also been sounded for Gwalior and Bhind due to heavy rainfall.

Monsoon active over central India

This year's monsoon arrived eight days earlier than expected, causing widespread heavy rainfall and flooding across India. The IMD has said that the monsoon is currently active over central India and will remain so over northwest India for the next few days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Haryana, among other regions, due to this weather pattern.