Several Surat areas flooded after heavy rain; downpour to continue
What's the story
Several areas in Surat, Gujarat, have been flooded due to continuous rainfall in the region, news agency ANI reported. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded over 100mm of rain, which has blocked roads and caused waterlogging in low-lying areas. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jigna Parmar confirmed the situation but assured that no lives have been lost so far.
Weather forecast
Rainfall to continue on Wednesday as well
The IMD has predicted that the rainfall will continue on Wednesday as well. The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms in several parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan until June 27. In eastern Rajasthan, the Meteorological Center in Jaipur issued an orange alert on June 23 due to heavy rainfall.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Surat
#WATCH | Gujarat | Traders say they have suffered losses worth crores after rainwater entered the textile market complex in Surat pic.twitter.com/bkCjP98KOj— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2025
Flood warning
Flood-like situation in Baran
The Kota division of Rajasthan, which includes Baran, Kota, Bundi, and Jhalawar districts, is on high alert with over 200mm of rain expected within 24 hours. A flood-like situation has also emerged in the Baran region after continuous rainfall. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Jaipur, Udaipur, and Bharatpur divisions till June 25.
Monsoon progress
Delhi-NCR under yellow alert
The IMD has indicated favorable conditions for the southwest monsoon to advance into parts of Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir. A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi-NCR, predicting light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds at speeds of 30-40km/h. Gurugram and Faridabad have also been placed under yellow alert.