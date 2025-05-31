COVID-19 cases cross 2,700-mark: Kerala, Maharashtra worst hit
What's the story
India has reported a sharp rise in active COVID-19 cases, with the number crossing 2,700.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest data shows that Kerala is the worst-hit state with 1,147 active cases. This is followed by Maharashtra (424), Delhi (294), and Gujarat (223).
The infections have seen a five-fold increase since the week ending May 25.
Fatalities and severity
COVID-19 deaths and mild cases reported
In the last 24 hours, India has reported seven deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the toll to 22 in 2025.
Maharashtra recorded two fatalities, while Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu reported one each.
Despite the rise in cases, most infections are mild with no need for panic, as per Health Ministry officials.
Variant impact
New Omicron sub-variants contribute to COVID-19 surge
The recent spike in cases is believed to be due to two new Omicron sub-variants, LF.7 and NB.1.8.1.
However, JN.1 remains the dominant strain in India and the World Health Organisation has not classified LF.7 or NB.1.8 as Variants of Concern (VOCs) or Variants of Interest (VOIs).
Experts say that while these new variants may evade immunity slightly, they don't seem capable of causing severe long-term infections.
Health advisory
Symptoms and precautions amid COVID-19 surge
The symptoms of the recent COVID-19 cases are similar to those of a common flu, including fever, runny nose, sore throat, headaches, and fatigue.
In light of the spike in infections, several states have asked hospitals to keep beds and oxygen cylinders ready.
Elderly people and those with co-morbidities are advised to wear masks in crowded places as a precautionary measure.