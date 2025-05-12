32 Indian airports shut during India-Pakistan conflict reopen; check list
What's the story
After a ceasefire was reached between India and Pakistan, 32 airports in India that were closed during the conflict have been reopened.
Airspace restrictions were imposed after Operation Sindoor on May 7, when Indian forces hit nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The four-day military confrontation that followed temporarily closed these airports and suspended 25 flight routes.
NOTAM
32 airports operational with immediate effect
In a press release, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the 32 airports, which were temporarily closed for civil aircraft operations, are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect.
Travelers are requested to check flight status directly with Airlines and monitor Airlines' websites for regular updates.
On May 9, the AAI issued NOTAMs suspending civil aviation operations in northern and western India until 5:29am on May 15, citing "operational reasons."
Resolution
Ceasefire agreement leads to airport reopening
The airspace restrictions were supposed to be in place till Saturday morning but were extended till May 15 later.
This extension was due to a brief violation of the ceasefire by Pakistan, which drew a strong response from India.
The airports that were closed are Ludhiana Airport, Mundra Airport, Naliya Airport, Pathankot Airport, and Patiala Airport.
The last entries include Porbandar (Gujarat), Rajkot Hirasar (Gujarat), Sarsawa Airport (Saharanpur), Shimla Airport (Himachal Pradesh), Srinagar International Airport and Thoise Air Base.
Airports
List of affected airports
Other Indian airports were shut due to the conflict: Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, and Hindon.
The list also includes Jaisalmer Airport (Rajasthan), Jammu Airport (Jammu and Kashmir), Jamnagar Airport (Gujarat), Jodhpur Airport (Rajasthan), Kandla Airport (Gujarat), Kangra Gaggal Airport (Himachal Pradesh).
Additionally, Keshod Airport (Gujarat), Kishangarh Airport (Rajasthan), Kullu Manali Bhuntar airport (Himachal Pradesh), and Leh airport (Ladakh).