Former diplomats, politicians defend Foreign Secretary after he's branded 'gaddar'
What's the story
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is the latest target of online abuse after the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement.
The trolling started after Misri announced the decision to stop all military action on land, air, and sea.
Following his declaration, insulting terms such as "traitor," "gaddar," and "deshdrohi" were hurled at him, with some posts even challenging his daughters' citizenship.
Several politicians and senior diplomats have come out in defense of Misri, condemning the online attacks against him and his family.
Daughter targeted
Misri's daughter attacked for her work
Misri's daughter, a lawyer, was attacked by certain handles for her legal aid work for Rohingyas in Myanmar and for writing for The Wire, which was one of many news websites that have faced partial blocking without explanation during 'Operation Sindoor.'
Misri himself was 'doxxed,' forcing him to lock his handle.
Owaisi's support
AIMIM chief condemns online attacks on Misri
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has denounced the online abuse directed toward Misri.
An "honest, hard-working" officer like him shouldn't be targeted for simply communicating a government decision, he said.
Civil servants work under the executive; hence, they can't be blamed for the political leadership's decisions, Owaisi added.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has also come out in support, describing the trolling as "preposterous."
"I think young Vikram Misri has done an outstanding job," he told NDTV.
Yadav's statement
Samajwadi Party chief criticizes government's inaction
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the government for failing to defend Misri's honor.
He explained that Misri was merely passing on a message and couldn't be blamed for the same.
"Some anti-social criminal elements are openly crossing all limits of abusive language against the officer and his family," Yadav said on X.
Former foreign secretary Nirupama Menon Rao also defended Misri, calling the online abuses "utterly shameful" and crossing "every line of decency."
Twitter Post
Yadav's post in Hindi on X
निर्णय तो सरकार का होता है; किसी अधिकारी का नहीं।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 11, 2025
ये बेहद संवेदनशील, निंदनीय, शर्मनाक, आपत्तिजनक और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण बात है कि देश के एक बहुत बड़े अधिकारी और उसके परिवार के ख़िलाफ़ कुछ असामाजिक-आपराधिक तत्व सरेआम अपशब्दों की सारी सीमाएं तोड़ रहे हैं लेकिन उनके मान-सम्मान की रक्षा… pic.twitter.com/scIUETtX1e