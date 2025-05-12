What's the story

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is the latest target of online abuse after the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement.

The trolling started after Misri announced the decision to stop all military action on land, air, and sea.

Following his declaration, insulting terms such as "traitor," "gaddar," and "deshdrohi" were hurled at him, with some posts even challenging his daughters' citizenship.

Several politicians and senior diplomats have come out in defense of Misri, condemning the online attacks against him and his family.