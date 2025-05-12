What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the Indian Armed Forces to respond more aggressively to any action taken by Pakistan.

The operation came after a string of drone and other munitions attacks from Islamabad, which has since agreed to an immediate cease-fire with India.

Before the ceasefire, NDTV reported that PM Modi conveyed a clear message to the armed forces: "Wahan se goli chalegi, yahan se gola chalega" (bullets must be responded to by artillery).