'Waha se goli, yaha se gola': PM tells armed forces
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the Indian Armed Forces to respond more aggressively to any action taken by Pakistan.
The operation came after a string of drone and other munitions attacks from Islamabad, which has since agreed to an immediate cease-fire with India.
Before the ceasefire, NDTV reported that PM Modi conveyed a clear message to the armed forces: "Wahan se goli chalegi, yahan se gola chalega" (bullets must be responded to by artillery).
Ongoing operation
Operation Sindoor continues with a new normal
Sources also told that channel that 'Operation Sindoor' is not concluded, saying, "This is a new normal, there will be no business as usual."
The sources added that Pakistan will have to pay more for its cross-border terrorism and that it can't carry out terrorist activities and expect India to cooperate in other matters.
Kashmir
India will never accept mediation in the Kashmir issue
They also stated that India will never accept mediation in the Kashmir dispute and that the only topic to be discussed is Pakistan's returning of the region that is illegally occupied.
On the Indus Waters Treaty, the administration stated that the treaty will be suspended until cross-border terrorism is eliminated.
"When we build it, we will take you there...and Keep your bags ready," sources on India building dams on rivers said.
Stance on mediation
All talks through DGMO
Furthermore, all talks with Pakistan will be through the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs), with no other issues up for discussion, the sources told NDTV.
On Saturday, India and Pakistan agreed to a cease-fire. However, hours after the agreement, Pakistan breached the cease-fire.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the Indian armed forces have responded adequately to ceasefire violations.
"This is a breach of understanding. The army is monitoring the situation closely," he said.