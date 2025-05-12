What's the story

Senior Pakistani officials, including army and police officials, attended the funeral of terrorists killed in 'Operation Sindoor,' India has stated.

Under the operation, the Indian armed forces had targeted nine terror camps, including Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke, Markaz Subhan Allah of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Bahawalpur, and Hizbul Mujahideen's Mehmoona Joya Facility in Sialkot.

The operation was a counterstrike for the 26 people who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.