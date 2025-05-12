India exposes top Pakistani officials who attended terrorists' funeral
What's the story
Senior Pakistani officials, including army and police officials, attended the funeral of terrorists killed in 'Operation Sindoor,' India has stated.
Under the operation, the Indian armed forces had targeted nine terror camps, including Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke, Markaz Subhan Allah of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Bahawalpur, and Hizbul Mujahideen's Mehmoona Joya Facility in Sialkot.
The operation was a counterstrike for the 26 people who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.
Attendees
Pakistani officials at the funeral
According to reports, over 100 terrorists were killed during these precision strikes.
According to the defense ministry, several Pakistan Army senior brass attended the funeral of terrorists killed in Muridke, Bahawalpur, including the Inspector General of Police of Pakistan's Punjab.
Others present were Lt. General Fayyaz Hussain, Major General Rao Imran, Brigadier Mohd Furqan from Administration, Usman Anwar Pakistan Punjab Legislator, and Malik Sohaib Ahmed.
Response
'Operation Sindoor' launched in response to terror attack
The attendance of these top officials exposes the nexus between the Pakistani Army and terrorists, the Indian military said at a joint press conference of the Army, Air Force and Navy.
Releasing a picture of the officials at the funeral, the Indian military said it was led by Abdul Rauf, an LeT commander listed as a global terrorist by the United States.
The funeral was conducted with full state honors, with the coffins wrapped in the Pakistani flag.
Target identification
High-value targets identified in 'Operation Sindoor'
At the press briefing, Lt Gen Ghai also named the high-value targets eliminated in 'Operation Sindoor.' Among them were Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed.
Azhar, who is with Jaish-e-Mohammed, was involved in several terrorist attacks in J&K.
Rauf, a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, is a global terrorist by the UN.
Ahmed was reportedly involved in the Pulwama attack along with the other two names revealed.