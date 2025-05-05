What's the story

Pakistan has successfully conducted a training launch of its FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile amid rising tension with India.

The missile, with a range of 120km, was fired during the ongoing "Ex INDUS" or "Exercise INDUS," Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

State broadcaster PTV said the launch was to ensure operational preparedness and validate key technical parameters, including an advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy.