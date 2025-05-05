Amid India-Pakistan tensions, Islamabad tests surface-to-surface missile FATAH
What's the story
Pakistan has successfully conducted a training launch of its FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile amid rising tension with India.
The missile, with a range of 120km, was fired during the ongoing "Ex INDUS" or "Exercise INDUS," Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
State broadcaster PTV said the launch was to ensure operational preparedness and validate key technical parameters, including an advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy.
Follow-up tests
Second missile test since Pahalgam terror attack
This missile test is the 2nd by Pakistan since a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26.
On Saturday, Pakistan had also reported the successful training launch of Abdali Weapon System— another 450km-range surface-to-surface missile—during Ex INDUS.
Experts say the FATAH-I is a Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) with a range between 70 and 140 km.
ISPR statement
ISPR's statement on the missile launch
"The objective of the training launch was to ensure the operational readiness of Pakistan Army troops and to validate key technical parameters of the missile system, including its advanced navigation system and enhanced targeting accuracy," said the ISPR.
The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Chief of Army Staff congratulated all participants in this test launch, with full confidence in operational preparedness.
Twitter Post
PTV's video of FATAH
Pakistan today conducted a successful training launch of a FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometers as part of ongoing Ex INDUS.— PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) May 5, 2025
The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including… pic.twitter.com/bLGYLMdlXS
Response awaited
No official Indian response yet
India hasn't officially reacted to Pakistan's recent missile tests yet.
However, PTI quoted sources in the Indian government calling Pakistan's test launch of a ballistic missile amid rising tension a "blatant" act of "provocation."
They labeled it a "desperate attempt to whip up tensions with India."
Before this latest test, Islamabad had reportedly notified New Delhi of its plans for a missile test as per established obligations and norms.